A Santa Fe woman has been charged with armed robbery in connection to a Feb. 8 holdup at the Burrito Spot at Cordova and Cerrillos roads.
Marissa Montoya, 18, is accused of holding two employees at gunpoint and taking $670 from the restaurant's two cash registers, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The affidavit states three women were involved in the robbery, but only Montoya has been charged.
Santa Fe police have obtained an arrest warrant, but as of Friday afternoon, Montoya had not been arrested.
The affidavit states Santa Fe police were able to identify Montoya with the help of an employee at a local vape store who made a suspicious persons report to police earlier that day.
The employee told police that Montoya, along with another woman, walked around the store and were acting strangely, the affidavit states.
Officers asked the vape store employee to review footage of the Burrito Spot robbery and she positively identified Montoya as the woman holding the gun, the affidavit states.
Looking forward to seeing her mug shot plastered on the front page of the New Mexican, so we can keep an eye out for her. Because God knows, our judges aren't going to do anything about her. Once she is caught, she'll be back on our streets within days.
We need to close these recent cases and put some folks in jail!
