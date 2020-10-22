Police say an aggravated assault sparked a six-hour standoff between officers and a Santa Fe woman who refused to come out of her home.
The standoff began just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when Patricia Bellia, 56, pointed a gun at a civil process server who dropped off legal documents at Bellia's home in the 600 block of Cortez Street, according to a criminal complaint.
Bellia told the civil process server she thought he was trying to scam her. She threatened to shoot him if he didn't leave, the complaint states.
Officers tried to get her to come out of her house, but she didn't respond to their commands. A SWAT team and crisis negotiator were called in to help.
A few hours into the standoff, Bellia told police she would come out of her house only if officers had a search warrant, the complaint states.
Police obtained a warrant and arrested her around 11:25 p.m. They found a semiautomatic pistol in her home, according to the complaint.
Bellia was charged with aggravated assault and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
