Sali Randel said her inspiration for doing volunteer work for Ukraine came in a brief exchange with her partner.
While watching the news last summer, she was lamenting the Russia-Ukraine war's devastation after a particularly brutal period of bombing in the country.
Bernard Ewell asked her: "So what are you going to do about it?"
"And I went, 'OK fella, I'll take that as a challenge,' ” Randel said.
A retired real estate agent, Randel, 76, volunteers locally for the Santa Fe Symphony, the International Folk Art Market and other organizations. Doing a charitable effort overseas seemed a natural step.
Randel reached out to a friend who's involved in the One Humanity Institute, which has a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Osweicim, Poland, not far from where the Auschwitz concentration camp was located.
In September, Randel flew to Krakow, hauling two suitcases — one filled with basic medical supplies and the other with 250 wool socks hand knit by a woman named Laurie Rossi.
Randel spent two weeks in Poland for her volunteer mission.
She stayed at a hotel next door to the shelter. There, she met a woman who volunteered as a nurse caring for the casualties of the war. The woman cried when Randel gave her the suitcase filled with tourniquets, bandages, antibiotics and other medical supplies.
"She said, 'You have no idea. People are losing their limbs because we have no tourniquets,' ” Randel recalled.
The socks also were welcome, she said, because they can be the difference between someone surviving or freezing to death in the winter.
The children at the house were surprisingly upbeat, though they were displaced and had endured traumas, she said.
During the United Nations' International Day of Peace, the children were able to link their computer at the house to schools in Chicago and Rwanda, she said.
"The kids have such an amazing spirit about them," Randel said, "particularly when they're interacting with other kids."
Many have been separated from family members and don't know when they'll see their loved ones again, she said. And they all want to go back to their homeland, she added.
Randel said she toured Auschwitz, which serves as a reminder of even darker times brought on by a war.
She wore a bracelet with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, drawing positive responses from many people she encountered, some with relatives in Ukraine and others who had fled the country.
It underscored how the war has caused a great diaspora.
But it also signified an underlying unity amid the tragedy.
"It's all our plight because we should be one humanity," Randel said.