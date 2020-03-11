A Santa Fe woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving drunk and then leaving the scene in September 2017 is scheduled to stand trial at the end of April.
Alexis St. James, 66, is accused of hitting and killing Anthony Archuleta, 50, at St. Michael's Drive and Pacheco Street and then fleeing.
A police report said officers arrested the suspect following the crash, which took place at around 2 p.m. on a Saturday. Police found her in a residential neighborhood off South Pacheco Street in her damaged Toyota SUV after witnesses followed her and called in her license plate number.
Witnesses told police the motorcyclist had been eastbound on St. Michael’s Drive when the SUV entered the intersection in front of him and his motorcycle struck the vehicle, which then appeared to run over the motorcycle or its driver before fleeing south on Pacheco Street. Police said a witness reported seeing “a large amount of damage behind the right rear door” and that the SUV's rear bumper was missing.
Witnesses gave conflicting statements to the police regarding how fast the motorcycle was going. Some thought it was between 35 mph and 40 mph, while others said as much as 60 mph.
The officer reported that when he approached her vehicle, St. James asked him what happened. The officer said he smelled alcohol and noticed that her speech was slurred. According to the report, St. James told the officer she had consumed a margarita at Tomasita's restaurant in the Santa Fe Railyard about an hour before the crash, which she didn't remember.
In November 2017, a grand jury indicted St. James on two felonies — second-degree vehicular homicide and fourth-degree fleeing the scene of an accident that caused injury — and several misdemeanors.
In October 2018, First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington denied a request to allow St. James to move out of state and maintained a curfew and electronic monitoring.
According to a motion filed by the defense, a toxicology report found the motorcyclist, described in a fundraising appeal as a father of five children, had morphine in his system. The defense is requesting St. James' blood test results be suppressed because of the length of time it took to draw her blood when she was taken into custody and chain-of-custody concerns involving the Santa Fe Police Department's evidence room.
It's unclear if St. James is the defendant's legal name. In 2018, St. James petitioned 2nd Judicial District Judge Carl Butkus to change her name to Alexis Gabrian. The final order regarding that request is sealed. Butkus sealed the order because it "contained protected personal identifier information" and sealing the order would maintain her confidentiality.
Jury selection is scheduled for April 21.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.