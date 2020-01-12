Santa Fe police have charged a Santa Fe woman with attempted murder after she was accused of stabbing a man during a sexual encounter.
According to officers who investigated the crime, Brittney Vasquez, 29, said she dreamed the man had “hurt her children” and that “evil [dwelled] inside the house” she lived in on Riverside Loop, Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Matthew Champlin said. Police officers arrived on the scene around 11:25 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about a domestic violence situation, Champlin said.
There they found Vasquez sitting naked in a vehicle outside her residence. She told officers the man inside her house was armed with knives and a handgun but said she stabbed him during the encounter, which Champlin said including “some kind of bondage sex.” Once inside the residence, officers discovered the man had “several stabbings to his chest and abdomen and a major laceration to his face,” Champlin said. “Part of the man’s nose was missing because of the altercation.”
Officers then interviewed Vasquez again, who said she had a dream that the male had hurt her children. One of Vasquez’s family members, who is not being identified by police at this time, told police that she had been “seeing demons” inside the residence lately and that she was “not acting right.”
Police arrested her on the scene and she was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Sunday morning. She is being held without bond.
The male victim was in stable condition in the hospital Sunday, Champlin said. An online search of court records did not turn up any serious criminal or civil cases involving Vasquez. Though she was arrested and charged with transporting and possessing a controlled substance over 10 years ago, prosecutors dropped the charges against her, according to online records.
