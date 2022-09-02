A Santa Fe woman is accused of embezzling nearly $600,000 from her former employer, a local landscape architecture firm.

Heather Barna, 43, faces felony charges of embezzlement and unlawful use or theft of an ATM or debit card, according to a complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The complaint says Barna worked for Clemens and Associates between October 2020 and January 2022 as an office manager who oversaw the business’s payroll. Catherine Clemens, the company’s owner, told Santa Fe police she learned of the alleged crime after another worker noticed a $9,000 charge in the company’s bank records that couldn’t be explained.

