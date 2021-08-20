The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is joining a swiftly growing number of events here and across the country that are requiring proof of vaccination for attendance.
The Wine & Chile Fiesta announced Friday it will require proof of vaccination or negative results from COVID-19 tests taken within 48 hours of entry for admission to the any of the events during the five-day fiesta in September.
Fiesta workers also will ask all attendees if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
As of now, the fiesta is recommending vaccinated people wear a mask outdoors. Nonvaccinated people are required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Everybody must wear a mask for indoor events, Executive Director Mary Hallahan said.
All COVID-19 protocols are subject to change. The Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is scheduled for Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.
“Mask guidelines are shifting all the time,” Hallahan said. “We would like to recommend that all guests when not eating or drinking wear their masks.”
To reduce crowd sizes, the fiesta split the Grand Tasting sessions from the traditional one day to two Grand Tastings on Sept. 24 and 25 and moved the tastings from the Santa Fe Opera to Magers Field at Fort Marcy park.
Attendance at each Grand Tasting will be limited to 1,500. Typically, the one Grand Tasting draws 3,500 people.
Every day more theaters, events and even cities across the country are announcing vaccination requirements.
Locally, Meow Wolf started requiring proof of vaccination or negative test results to attend concerts at its event space as of Aug. 15. The Lensic Performing Arts Center will start requiring vaccinations or negative test results Tuesday.
Attendance at the burning of Zozobra will require vaccinations or negative test results, as will the New Mexico State Fair.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.