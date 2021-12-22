The Santa Fe area is expected to receive about 100 refugees from Afghanistan through a resettlement effort led by faith-based nonprofit Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.
A city spokesman said about 20 refugee families will be arriving in the coming months through the direction of the nonprofit.
The Colorado-based organization offers a range of children, family and immigration support programs in that state, plus New Mexico and Utah. Its program in New Mexico for refugees and those granted asylum, headquartered in Albuquerque, has aided more than 2,000 people since it began in 2012, said program director Farid Sharifi.
“New Mexico is such a welcoming community for all immigrants and refugees,” Sharifi said. “As an agency, we value our partnerships and alliances with all the faith-based organizations, city, state and county partners that have been so amazing in this effort.”
Mayor Alan Webber said the city had several “long and constructive” conversations with the organization regarding what resources will be needed and how it could best support the endeavor.
“They asked very little of the city other than to be a constructive partner,” Webber said. “I introduced in the City Council and adopted a resolution reaffirming our commitment to being that kind of a welcoming community … putting us on record as saying, ‘We will do our very best to continue to be a community that welcomes people into Santa Fe.’ ”
Lutheran Family Services will arrange housing, pay rent and help find employment opportunities for the families under its care, Sharifi said, but also will tap into the city’s CONNECT program — a network of social services and organizations.
“It’s a big enough number that they’ll have each other to connect with and lean on and get support from. I think that’s a good thing,” Webber said of the Afghans’ arrival. “And at the same time, it’s not so many people that our resources or the resources of Lutheran Family Services would be drained.”
When asked if he or others had potential concerns over xenophobic reactions to the Afghans, Webber responded the city had not experienced that in the past.
“I haven’t really had a lot of conversations about ‘what ifs,’ other than to say that the more we demonstrate our basic core shared values, the more I think we’ll all be proud of our city,” he said.
Sharifi noted finding housing opportunities may present a challenge in Santa Fe, as it has in cities across the U.S., citing State Department regulations. But he added dwellings such as casitas or in-law quarters may work.
For those interested in supporting families, Sharifi said there are number of ways to get involved in the “historic effort,” from providing grocery store gift cards, donating items or volunteering.
“The community has been just very generous and very welcoming and just wanting to help out,” Sharifi said. “We really appreciate all the support we’ve received in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.”
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of U.S. troops, leading to the immediate evacuation of 82,000 people and thousands more since. Some had been housed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo.
As of Dec. 14, 185 Afghans have been resettled in New Mexico through the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program as part of Operation Allies Welcome, State Department press officer Daniel Binder said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.