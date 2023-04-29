For the first time, two finalists were crowned as Santa Fe's youth poet laureates Saturday at a lively poetry reading at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.

Kelsey Brown, who serves as the executive director for foundation that organizes the 5-year-old event, said when the judges' vote was tied, she called the offices of the National Youth Poet Laureate Program to check if there could be two winners.

As long as the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry could support both laureates, she said the answer was a definite yes.

