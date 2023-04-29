U.S. Rep. Theresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., center, talks to Jesse Begay, left, and Maia Hillock-Katz after they were both named Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureates during a ceremony Saturday at the Jean Cocteau Theater.
U.S. Rep. Theresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., center, talks to Jesse Begay, left, and Maia Hillock-Katz after they were both named Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureates during a ceremony Saturday at the Jean Cocteau Theater.
For the first time, two finalists were crowned as Santa Fe's youth poet laureates Saturday at a lively poetry reading at the Jean Cocteau Cinema.
Kelsey Brown, who serves as the executive director for foundation that organizes the 5-year-old event, said when the judges' vote was tied, she called the offices of the National Youth Poet Laureate Program to check if there could be two winners.
"I'm just thrilled to have two. I think the more people that can be exposed to these kids — who are just incredible — the better," Brown said.
New Mexico School for the Arts students Jesse Begay — a queer Indigenous poet who was recently honored as one of five national student poets in 2022 — and two-time finalist Maia Hillock-Katz were both selected from six finalists who shared their work Saturday.
"It's just an honor to be part of such a big community, and a community that [encompasses] not just this crowing celebration … but just poetry in general and the art scene in Santa Fe and in the nation," Hillock-Katz said.
Begay, who uses plural pronouns, is set to study screenwriting at the University of Southern California. Begay said they applied to be a Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate for the last four years and is glad to have been a part of the commencement ceremony their senior year.
They added their winning poem, 7 — the title references a statistic from the National Domestic Violence Hotline which says victims of abuse return to abusive partners an average of seven times before leaving for good — was written to reflect a widely experienced phenomena.
"I took an experience which I thought was universal — like a relationship that, you know, wasn't the best — and since I focus on screenwriting, which is very imagery-based, I sort of used that as a basis," Begay said.
Hillock-Katz's poem, RE-, centered on the effects of climate change. In an interview before the crowning ceremony, she said a lot of her poetry revolves around climate activism and mental health.
"It really is just a form of catharsis for me — an outlet to express a lot of things creatively," Hillock-Katz said. "I think sometimes that's more effective than just talking about it or expressing things in other forms."
Her father, Larry Katz, said Hillock-Katz had told him she didn't know if things would go her way Saturday.
"Two years in a row as a finalist, I think you've already won," Katz recounted telling his daughter. "I'm really, really proud. I know she takes a lot of pride in her work."
As winners, Begay and Hillock-Katz each received an $1,000 reward and are set to have five poems published in the National Youth Poet Laureate Annual Anthology. Brown added they will both have speaking and reading engagements throughout the year and will be eligible to apply for the regional and national youth poet laureate competitions.
The other finalists — Neve Naktin, Ashur Pinkerton, Joycelyn Shroulote and Iris Teague — each received $100 for their work, which touched on issues such as identity and forgiveness.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who attended Saturday's event, said poetry is "having its moment" and mentioned national poet laureate Amanda Gorman's recitation at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
"I think that [Gorman's poem] was just propelled as the thing about the place we were in, and that's what they definitely did here — was capture the place that we're in, so it was pretty exciting," Leger Fernández said.
Along with the six finalists, audience members also got the chance to listen to a poem by Hakim Bellamy, Albuquerque's inaugural poet laureate. After the event, he said he was glad the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry was willing to honor two poets rather than just one winner.
"I've never seen a foundation say, 'Hey, because we have two we're going to pay for two.' … I was the weird guy that clapped too soon on that one because I was like, yeah, if the foundation sees value in having two poet laureates it means … twice as much opportunity for the community, twice as many events you can go to, twice as much service," Bellamy said.
"That's the job," he added. "The job is to pick up the 'bat phone' whenever it rings and go share a poem and try to share the right poem for the occasion."