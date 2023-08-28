Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico performers in 2016 during the start of the Mexican Independence Day celebration on the Plaza. Observed on Sept. 16, "El Grito," as the day is sometimes known, celebrates that nation's eventual independence from the Spanish crown in 1821.
Santa Feans can anticipate "El Grito" coming back to the Plaza.
The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a memorandum of agreement with the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque to waive fees to hold an annual Mexican Independence Day event at the Plaza through at least 2025, according to agenda documents.
Observed Sept. 16, Mexican Independence Day celebrates that nation's eventual independence from the Spanish crown in 1821. "El Grito," as the day is sometimes known, refers to the speech given by Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo in the small town of Dolores, Mexico, that triggered the start of the war Sept. 16, 1810.
The day is a major celebration throughout Mexico as well as in many U.S. cities with significant Mexican heritage.
In 2016, a Mexican Independence Day celebration returned to the Plaza for the first time since 1844, six years before New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The event was approved by the council at the request of the Mexican consulate, and was held again in 2017.
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said a similar event was held in September, the first one since the start of the pandemic.
A representative from the Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque could not be reached Monday. The memorandum of agreement said more than 2,000 people have participated in the Independence Day events held in Santa Fe since 2016 and "the state of New Mexico and the country of Mexico share many historic and cultural ties that continue to influence each other in many positive and mutually advantageous ways."
The agreement said the city's police and fire department did not note any incidents during past events.
The memorandum requests approval from the city to waive $585 in fees for the event, which is scheduled to be held Sept. 16 from 3-7 p.m. and will be free to the public.