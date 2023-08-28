City to consider El Grito celebration

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico performers in 2016 during the start of the Mexican Independence Day celebration on the Plaza. Observed on Sept. 16, "El Grito," as the day is sometimes known, celebrates that nation's eventual independence from the Spanish crown in 1821.

 New Mexican file photo

Santa Feans can anticipate "El Grito" coming back to the Plaza.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a memorandum of agreement with the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque to waive fees to hold an annual Mexican Independence Day event at the Plaza through at least 2025, according to agenda documents.

Observed Sept. 16, Mexican Independence Day celebrates that nation's eventual independence from the Spanish crown in 1821. "El Grito," as the day is sometimes known, refers to the speech given by Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo in the small town of Dolores, Mexico, that triggered the start of the war Sept. 16, 1810.

