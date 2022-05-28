Sitting on a stone bench in the shade of trees, Andy Otto smiled as he watched water roll by in the Santa Fe River.
Otto, the executive director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association, said the river plays an important role in the city’s aesthetics. It draws visitors and locals alike. It’s a place where families can picnic and children can frolic in the water — which rarely rises high enough to pose a threat.
As if on cue, a woman came by with a playful dog holding a Frisbee disc in its mouth, and a mother and child came by with their dog to sit on the bank and soak their feet.
“There’s a water magic, for sure,” Otto said. “There are attractions to flowing water — the sound, smells, the feel of it, just the look.”
He knows those senses well. Otto has served as head of the nonprofit association, which works to protect and restore the health of the 45-mile Santa Fe River’s watershed and educate the community about its importance, since January 2014. Last year, he decided it was time to move on — he noticed he was getting grumpy with people — so he worked with leaders in the group to transition to a new executive director.
Morika “Mori” Hensley will step into the role in July. Hensley currently serves as associate executive director of the 25-year-old organization.
Otto, 70, a California native, has had varied careers throughout his life.
As a kid, he wanted to grow up to be a pilot, he said. Then a veterinarian. Then a rancher.
Instead, he worked — in no particular order, and with some overlap — as a commercial photographer, a restaurateur, a real estate salesman and a guy who bought old houses, fixed them up and resold them.
But his academic credentials are firmly rooted in water. He earned a bachelor’s degree in watershed and natural resources management in 1973 at the University of Arizona.
He did that, Otto said, because he liked “the whole notion” of trying to figure out how to make sure waterways remained healthy and rivers were run in as natural a course as possible.
That should be as simple as letting a river run through an environment without damaging it, he said.
Otto eventually got his feet wet in the watershed business in Truckee, Nev., where he worked on a number of projects for a watershed agency for seven years.
Restless for a new challenge, he applied for the position of executive director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association in 2013. Janet McVickar had just joined the board then, and she recalled her first task was hiring Otto — one of about 50 candidates for the job.
“And I haven’t been sorry,” she said Friday.
She said Otto — who vowed to raise the nonprofit’s profile in the community, start several new programs and develop a relationship with other water-minded entities — fulfilled all those goals over the past nine years.
Among the initiatives he got going, she said, were an Adopt an Arroyo program, a vegetation planting program along the river, the creation of rain gardens and the start of a local Wild and Scenic Film Festival.
She said he also helped increase the nonprofit’s financial standing.
The watershed’s annual budget is about $400,000, Otto said.
“He’s slowly but surely drawn people into the watershed through talking and listening and being creative about taking different approaches to improve and preserve the watershed,” McVickar said.
Otto downplayed his achievements, saying his basic goal was to make sure the watershed association had representation at every meeting, workshop, presentation, conference and discussion about water issues.
“The biggest thing was to show up at every meeting — and I did,” he said.
Otto also planned an ambitious goal to get the watershed and the association mentioned in one of the local newspapers at least once a week. While it’s probably impossible to gauge whether he succeeded, it’s fair to say under Otto, the watershed has been featured in many local stories, and Otto has been quoted numerous times.
He said he did his best to draw more people into the organization, encouraging them to help with river work and riverbed cleanups so “they own it, appreciate it, love it.” The watershed association has between 500 and 600 volunteers who help with that task now, he said, adding a cleanup day is planned in late June.
Otto knows threats loom over the watershed. He saw signs of one Thursday evening when he watched a huge smoke plume that seemed to be heading toward Santa Fe — a sign the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was not far away.
Fires like that leave ash in waterways, rivers, reservoirs and acequias that are hard to fish out, he said. Ash and silt can build up and create a mound of debris and waste up to 20 feet high, clogging waterways and making the water unusable.
And while the summer monsoon could help quell fires and add much-needed precipitation to the city’s two reservoirs and river, Otto said such weather patterns will never be a cure-all when it comes to addressing drought.
The biggest challenge his successor is going to face is the same challenge the world will face, Otto said — “You have this incredible demand and finite supply.”
Like a healthy river, Otto is not ready to quit altogether. He said he won’t retire, can’t retire, doesn’t want to retire. As a member of the Friends of the Santa Fe National Forest, he’s working with others to raise funds to restore the forest lookout station on Glorieta Baldy.
He’ll be staying in Santa Fe and won’t be far from the river, Otto said.
“It’s proverbially in my blood,” he said, as the river kept rolling along.