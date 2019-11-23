La Bajada farmer Alonzo Gallegos doesn’t want to see the Santa Fe River dry up near his bend.
Under a city water reuse proposal, the lower stretch of the river could see its flow cut in half. And if it is drained to any serious degree, Gallegos said, “We won’t be able to grow crops. This could cut off the fresh vegetables we supply to farmers markets and restaurants.”
Gallegos is one of many farmers concerned with the city’s plans to build a $20 million pipeline from the south-side wastewater treatment plant to the Buckman Direct Diversion site on the Rio Grande west of the city. The roughly 17-mile pipeline would then run treated effluent back into the Rio Grande — rather than send it down the Santa Fe River to the wetlands of La Cienega and farmlands farther south — perhaps doubling the amount of water the city would be able to pull from the Rio Grande for household and business use. City officials are calling it the Buckman Return Plan.
“We know with climate change and drought we will have a water shortage,” said City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth. “We need to begin a process of planning how we will maintain a resident water supply, and I think this water project gives us resiliency.”
The Buckman Return Plan has a long way to go. It still has to be approved by both the State Engineer’s Office and the Bureau of Reclamation. City officials have set aside $12 million for the pipeline and applied for a federal grant of $4.5 million.
For years, city officials have said that if drought conditions worsen or the municipal watershed in the mountains east of the city, which houses two reservoirs along the upper Santa Fe River, were damaged in a fire, the city’s water supply would be severely affected.
Those fears were exacerbated by a 2015 Bureau of Reclamation study that said the need for water will double by 2055, from roughly 85,000 city and county users now to about 170,000.
The idea of creating a water reuse plan based on returning treated effluent to the Rio Grande has been kicked around for decades. Under the terms of the San Juan-Chama Project — a complex, decades-old water diversion project that sends flows from the San Juan River in southern Colorado to the Rio Chama and then to the Rio Grande — city officials believe they have the right to build the pipeline.
The Buckman Return Plan was pitched as one of several possible solutions in an April 2017 water reuse feasibility study. Piping effluent to the Rio Grande would allow the city to treat more river water for drinking, Water Division Director Jesse Roach said. It also would give the city more flexibility in conserving its reservoir water and recharging its underground aquifers, he said.
But, as Gallegos pointed out, residents who live along the Santa Fe River below the south-side treatment plant — known as the Paseo Real Water Reclamation Facility — would get less water because they rely on effluent from the wastewater treatment plant that would no longer be available.
Roach estimates half of that effluent would no longer flow to those residents, many of whom are farmers. He said they could still rely on rainwater, local springs and runoff.
John Buscher, chairman of the Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter, said that while the proposal may be “an optimal solution,” he wonders if city officials have done enough research to merit a $20 million investment.
The plan’s architects, he said, “haven’t looked at what the likelihood of four years of drought will do in terms of the impact on snowpack. They haven’t looked at the impact of decreased flows downstream.
“Adding additional water into the system is a plus,” Buscher added. “But what about direct potable reuse? What about recharging aquifer storage systems in the watershed? The amount of effort put into thinking through those issues hasn’t been very high.”
Still, he said the city “is on the right path looking at our water future.”
Yvette McKenna, director of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Water Management Division in Albuquerque, said the Buckman Return Plan seems feasible. She said the bureau has worked with cities and municipalities on similar programs to recharge aquifers and increase water storage supplies.
“It’s not unprecedented by any means,” she said. “Everyone is looking to reuse their wastewater. … It takes pressure from groundwater pumping and the amount of water they may need to release from [reservoirs].”
She cited an Albuquerque water reuse project that included the building of a pipeline and the use of San Juan-Chama Project water, to irrigate parks and golf courses with effluent. That project, which began in 2010, cost more than $30 million, about a quarter of which was paid for by Bureau of Reclamation funds.
Romero-Wirth said the Santa Fe City Council might approve a resolution before the end of the year to move the plan forward, but that would not mean it is a done deal. She said the city still has a lot of work to do to see if the project is feasible.
“We’re not ready to build this thing,” she said. “There’s no design. There’s a lot of permits that still need to be applied for. There’s a lot of work that still has to happen before we actually approve and construct this pipeline. And there could be a place down the line where we say, ‘Nope, this is not what we should be doing.’ But so far every step has been leading to the next step in maximizing our San Juan-Chama water.”
Though a small portion of the San Juan-Chama Project water goes to Santa Fe County, Roach said the final decision on whether to go forward with the plan is up to the city.
Santa Fe County Commissioner Rudy Garcia said he’s “very concerned” about the plan because of how it may affect his constituents on the lower end of the Santa Fe River. He said he plans to talk to as many of them as he can to gauge their thoughts.
Gallegos — who estimates nearly 100 acres of farmland on the lower part of the Santa Fe River could be affected by the plan — said county residents in that area won’t shy away from a battle if need be.
“If they take that water,” he said, “we will fight for it.”
