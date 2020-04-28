The city's wastewater treatment plant has been shut down yet again.
The latest shutdown of reclaimed water delivery started Thursday and comes on the heels of a 20-day closure in March. Issues related to sediment and filtration at the plant caused the latest closure, the city said Tuesday.
"The shutdown was initiated when sample requirements were out of compliance," the city said. "We are working on getting deliveries back online as soon as possible. Wastewater takes time to clear itself and effluent issues will spike periodically" while the problem is being fixed.
Affected recipients of treated wastewater include the city's Municipal Recreation Complex, which includes the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course, both of which were closed March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have had to really level-up our agronomy skills," John Muñoz, the city's parks and recreation director, wrote in an email. "We filled our ponds, and to compensate for the treatment plant interruption of delivery, we are doing spot watering."
Muñoz said the facilities will reopen "when we receive direction from our governor and our mayor."
"We are doing everything possible to maintain, conserve and protect these assets," he wrote.
