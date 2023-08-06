The Santa Fe Waldorf School announced unexpectedly Saturday that it is closing, citing sharply declining enrollment and, as a result, not enough tuition money to fund the school's operations.

The school's Board of Trustees met Saturday morning and made the decision, according to an email sent to the school community and attributed to the board.

"We sincerely regret to announce that, due to unexpectedly low enrollment and because tuition is our main revenue source, we have determined that we do not have sufficient revenue to sustain our operations and will not open for the 2023-2024 school year," the email says. "After 40 years of providing Waldorf education in Santa Fe, we understand that this decision is a terrible shock to our families, students, faculty and staff members."

