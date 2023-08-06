The Santa Fe Waldorf School announced unexpectedly Saturday it is closing, citing sharply declining enrollment and, as a result, not enough tuition money to fund the school’s operations.
The school’s Board of Trustees met Saturday morning and made the decision, according to an email sent to the school community and attributed to the board.
“We sincerely regret to announce that, due to unexpectedly low enrollment and because tuition is our main revenue source, we have determined that we do not have sufficient revenue to sustain our operations and will not open for the 2023-2024 school year,” the email says. “After 40 years of providing Waldorf education in Santa Fe, we understand that this decision is a terrible shock to our families, students, faculty and staff members.”
The school is mainly funded with tuition, the email says, but there was a “precipitous drop” in enrollment this year, leaving the school short. The Waldorf school has typically served between 200 and 400 students each year, but there are fewer than 140 signed contracts for 2023-24.
“This translates into the inability to pay our teachers and staff, despite having recently reduced the personnel budget,” the emails says. “Revenue from the current enrollment leaves us with an insurmountable operating deficit.”
The school first opened in 1983 and served students from preschool through grade 12. It touted its small class sizes — 12 students per teacher, according to the school’s website — as a selling point and followed the holistic Waldorf educational philosophy, emphasizing fostering creativity over standardized testing.
Teachers and faculty will meet Monday, the board said, “to explore how they can support our families and students during this difficult time.” The board asked for patience and promised to refund all tuition and fees that have already been paid for the upcoming school year.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of the Santa Fe Waldorf School community throughout the years,” the board said. “The dedication of our teachers, the commitment of our students, and the unwavering support from parents and the wider community have been instrumental in making our school a vibrant community and beloved place.”