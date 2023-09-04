Next year’s race for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — at least on the Democratic side — may have that old, familiar feeling.
Incumbent DA Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed last week she intends to run for a second term. Her predecessor, Marco Serna, and 2020 opponent Scott Fuqua also indicated they could again campaign for the position in next year’s Democratic Party primary.
Carmack-Altwies wrote in a text message the agency is “operating far more efficiently now” than when she took over from Serna in 2021.
“Several backlogs left by the previous administration involving officer involved shooting and homicide cases have been cleared, and our office is now fully staffed with career prosecutors,” she wrote.
“However I recognize that the job is not done. My goal is to continue shaping the [First Judicial District Attorney’s Office] into an office that is consistently worthy of our community. We have come a long way since I first took office and I am excited at the prosecute of bolstering [the office] even more during a second term.”
Serna — who chose to campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives rather than seek a second term in 2020 — said in a phone interview supporters have approached him about again seeking the post.
“It’s humbling,” Serna said. “I have not made any decisions, but if people want to continue to speak to me about it, I’m not going to deny them that. I’m considering all opportunities at this point. ... It’s a big decision, one I won’t take lightly.”
Serna worked in the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Taos for a year after losing the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District in 2020 and is currently employed by the New Mexico District Attorney Association. It’s a job he said he’s content with “at the moment,” in part because it allows him to spend plenty of time with his two young children.
Fuqua, a Santa Fe attorney who lost to Carmack-Altwies in the 2020 primary, said in a phone interview Friday he’s also considering running again, though he expressed surprise to learn Carmack-Altwies and Serna both could be seeking second terms.
The First Judicial District attorney is the top prosecutor in a district that includes Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties, and administers a budget of about $8.8 million. Its staff includes more than 80 employees, according to the state Sunshine Portal.
Carmack-Altwies is paid about $156,000 annually, a spokesman confirmed last week.
So why doesn’t it draw more candidates?
“It’s a fairly thankless job,” said Fuqua, who worked for eight years in the state Attorney General’s Office under Gary King and has a solo practice with a focus on consumer-related issues, civil litigation and representation of government entities.
“It’s the kind of job where if you do it well nobody really notices ... when things are not going so well is when this office gets a lot of attention,” he said.
Perhaps no one knows that better than Carmack-Altwies, who has faced intense criticism over her handling of a number of high-profile cases in her first two years in office.
Fuqua said the issues the current DA has faced prompt him to believe he could win if he decides to run again. When the candidates faced off in the June 2020 primary, Carmack-Altwies won 64% of the vote to Fuqua’s 36%.
Among the things that have drawn negative attention to Carmack-Altwies’ administration, Fuqua said, is her policy of dismissing misdemeanor DWIs at initial filing to allow her staff more time to gather evidence.
“I think that went poorly, and a policy guided by trying to have a good conviction rate is a policy that needs to be rethought,” Fuqua said. “Conviction is not the goal. Safeguarding public safety is the goal, to ensure there are consequences for people who are breaking the law. Being able to say look at the percentage of convictions is a pretty poor proxy for safeguarding the public.”
Carmack-Altwies has defended her policy, saying it keeps her office from losing cases based on technicalities.
It’s unknown whether a Republican would get into the race. A spokesman for the Republican Party declined to comment.