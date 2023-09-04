Next year’s race for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office — at least on the Democratic side — may have that old, familiar feeling.

Incumbent DA Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed last week she intends to run for a second term. Her predecessor, Marco Serna, and 2020 opponent Scott Fuqua also indicated they could again campaign for the position in next year’s Democratic Party primary.

Carmack-Altwies wrote in a text message the agency is “operating far more efficiently now” than when she took over from Serna in 2021.

