Shontez “Taz” Morris often spoke a language all her own.
Call it cat talk. A devout animal lover — particularly of felines — Morris developed her own brand of communication with others, one often punctuated with meows and purrs and other cat-related noises.
That linguistic yen spoke to Morris’ humor and individuality as a woman, an African American and a visual artist, said her mother, Anita Bennett.
Morris, who lived in Santa Fe since 2013, died Thursday at the age of 43 of complications related to asthma, her mother said. She was well known in the Santa Fe community for her work facilitating and promoting arts shows at Meow Wolf and as a security guard.
“She said she could express herself more with her art here in Santa Fe,” Bennett said Monday. “She felt more at peace, away from a lot of negative things. When I called her to talk, she used to say, ‘Mom, don’t worry — I’m surrounded by people who love me.’ ”
Shontez Morris was born August 15, 1978, in Stuttgart, Germany. Her father was serving there in the U.S. Army at the time. Bennett recalled her daughter entering the world with a look of joy on her face.
After returning to the U.S., the family lived in Brooklyn, where Morris developed a talent for drawing and painting. As she grew, her visual artwork celebrated women as warriors and as sensitive, sensual souls.
One of her most noted works is of a female lion tamer, domesticating the not-so-ferocious big cat with a flower and love.
In a 2019 interview with New Mexico Entertainment Magazine, Morris said her work “portrays sensuality, spirituality and self-confidence that straddles the borders of racial issues and contradicts how the Black woman is portrayed in today’s media. ... All of my pieces depict the female in sensual goddess and extraterrestrial form.”
Her brother, Andrew Morris Jr., said of his sister’s work: “I see her art as her.”
Her childhood years were not easy, as she recalled in a March 2020 talk at SITE Santa Fe. She said she was “bullied for just being me.”
She spoke of how her grandmother Louise Fagan-Coy not only paid for Morris to take art classes but worked to enroll her in the Boys and Girls High School, where nationally known principal Frank Mickens instilled a sense of pride in her and other students.
Mickens served as a positive Black role model at a time when his sister needed it most, said Andrew Morris Jr.
Her artistic side was set off by “tough you up” jobs as a corrections officer and armed security guard in New York, as she recalled in that 2020 talk.
After living in Atlanta for about a year, she moved to Santa Fe in 2013. She utilized her background as a corrections officer to work as a security guard, including at arts events and for the former Skylight nightclub on San Francisco Street.
Kate Kennedy, who co-owned the Skylight, said Morris “wanted to do what she could to protect those she loved. She saw art as a source of both strength and vulnerability. So, creating a safe space for them to do that in was the intersection where art and protection came together for her.”
In Santa Fe, Morris was a graduate and advisory board member of Leadership Santa Fe and a board member for the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, Kennedy said.
She said Morris lived in an apartment not far from the New Mexico Army National Guard base. While painting and sketching her own work, she could hear the soldiers conducting drills, which brought forth memories of her training as a corrections officer.
“It warmed her to hear the sound of training,” Kennedy said.
The family will hold a public memorial service for Morris at 1 p.m. March 29 at Rivera Family Funeral Home and Memorial Garden. That night, friends and family members will honor her with a public celebration of life and dance party from 8-11 p.m. at Meow Wolf.
