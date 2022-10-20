Santa Fe Public Utilities Director Shannon Jones has announced he plans to retire in January 2023 after working for the city for more than 23 years.
Jones has been director of the Public Utilities Department since 2017. He advanced throughout the department during his career, working as a wastewater system operator, water systems operator, transmission and distribution manager, Buckman Direct Diversion Facility manager and wastewater management division director.
Jones noted the progress he has seen in the department during his tenure, pointing to the construction of new facilities and the implementation of more sustainable operations through the Office of Sustainability.
“I am fortunate to have spent my career in Santa Fe’s public utilities working with the best and brightest utility workers in the industry,” Jones said in a city press release. “We have experienced severe drought and heat, record storms and freezing events, and weathered a two-year pandemic, while continuing to serve the people of Santa Fe each and every day.
City Manager John Blair commended Jones for his achievements.
“Shannon’s distinguished career in public service is a model of hard work, intelligence and grace under fire,” Blair said. “I’m incredibly grateful for Shannon’s dedication to our city, and I’m proud to call him both a colleague and a friend.”