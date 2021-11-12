James Riding In doesn't pull punches about the impact the Santa Fe Trail had on Native American communities.
"It was devastating," said the recently retired professor and co-founder of the American Indian Studies program at Arizona State University.
For American merchants crossing the trail from its start in Missouri to its end in Santa Fe, the trail offered profit and promise.
For Native Americans, it meant buffalo corpses, played-out beaver streams, conflict, disease — and often, death.
It's a story few modern day historians seem to be telling when reviewing the history of the trail, Riding In said. It's why he put together a nearly 750-page study, "American Indians and the Santa Fe Trail," in 2009 for the National Park Service.
That project was in part inspired by a road trip Riding In, a member of the Pawnee Nation, took to visit historic sites along the Santa Fe Trail. At most spots, he found a history lacking balance when it came to the Native American story. He said he often encountered one-sided demonstrations, exhibits and markers recounting how the trail benefited those who crossed it.
And little, if anything, on what the trail did to the Native Americans along the route.
"A lot of these roadside markers are problematic in that they don't go far enough in telling the Indian side of the story," he said. "You rarely see sovereignty mentioned in these accounts, the right to exist as an independent nation."
As such, just as the Santa Fe Trail helped decimate tribal nations, modern history seems to have wiped out the Native American point of view.
It's a problem some historians are working to address. That's one reason Riding In is giving a presentation, "American Indians and the Santa Fe Trail," in Santa Fe on Saturday afternoon as part of the Santa Fe Trail Association's weekendlong celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.
"Much of my presentation will focus on the problems of non-Indian remembrances, commemorations and historiography and need for Indians to have voices to be heard about the true history [of the trail]," he said.
Riding In's 2009 report includes a lengthy list of historically reported accounts of encounters between traders and members of various tribal entities along the 800- to 900-mile trail, which ran from 1821 to 1880. According to Riding In's research, the trail cut through land belonging to at least a dozen distinct Indian nations, including the Osages, Pawnees, Comanches, Kiowas, Plains or Kiowa Apaches, Utes, Jicarilla Apaches and Pecos Pueblo.
Most of those reports came from the viewpoint of the military or merchants and scouts on the trail.
The accounts tell a tale of gradual tension and conflict along the trail over the years, sometimes broken by periods of peace and cooperation. An act of gift giving between the two sides one day could be followed by gunfire between them the next.
Yes, those tribal members did attack wagon trains and travelers who moved outside the safety of the caravan to ride out alone. Those actions, Riding In notes in his study, were reflective of the unhappiness Native Americans felt about the intrusion on their lands and customs.
Travelers often used terms like "savages" and "demons" to describe the Native Americans they met along the way, the study says. And often, when they saw smoke or heard a gunshot or found some horses missing, they assumed those tribal members were responsible — and threatening.
The accounts lay out a steady narrative of treaty-making that ultimately led to Native Americans moving from their ancestral lands to government-run reservations or, at best, further west, which in turn could lead to conflict with other tribes.
When these tribes pushed back, the U..S. military responded.
"Indians had two choices — to be wiped out militarily or assimilated through treaties," Riding In said.
While noting not all interaction between the travelers and the Native people was hostile, Riding In said more often than not the treaties led to Native Americans being "put on lands unfit for white civilization to settle."
Meanwhile, the caravan members often killed buffalo for sport, decimating the herds. And they sometimes brought illness and disease with them, said New Mexico state historian Rob Martinez.
"That had a catastrophic impact on the various Native American group who did not have immunity to the diseases that were being brought from the East Coast to New Mexico," Martinez said. "There was smallpox, there was measles, there was typhus, viruses, microbes."
And soon, in response to perceived threats from the native people, forts began dotting the Santa Fe Trail, escalating the conflict.
Alex Red Corn, an assistant professor and education leadership coordinator for the Indigenous Partnerships program at Kansas State University, said the trail was "a calculated and strategic part in a larger story of conquest."
Like Riding In, Red Corn, who is a member of the Osage nation, said it's easy to look at the Santa Fe Trail as a "nostalgic romantic pioneer story of brave settlers coming out west and looking for opportunity."
Still, he said, modern historians should be wary of categorizing the Native American plight as one of "a sad, downtrodden past."
"I would encourage people to frame their understanding [of the trail] in the present and look right now at what people are doing in Indian country to offset the histories that we have all inherited,' he said. "They are engaging in enterprise; they're buying back land; we're building our own schools and trying to move our languages into the future.
"Those are stories that happened in the wake of the Santa Fe Trail that don't get presented."
