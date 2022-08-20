In November, one of the surveillance cameras at Chris Aragon's Siler Road tow yard picked up an unwanted visitor rummaging through the collection of twisted vehicles and automobile parts, searching for items to steal.
But Aragon got a bit of luck when the person dropped paperwork which had his own name on it. Aragon then found out the man had just been released from jail for breaking into a tow yard on Baca Street.
While Aragon said break-ins have dropped off at his tow yard since the incident, other tow operators in the area who spoke to The New Mexican said break-ins at their businesses continue to be an issue, especially off of Siler and Industrial roads.
"I know every other tow company in the area; everyone around me; they get hit almost every other night," Aragon said.
Lauren Richardson, a dispatcher with Anaya Roadrunner Towing, said break-ins have become almost a daily occurrence at the Industrial Road lot.
"To see the amount of break-ins that we get and the amount of people 'round here," Richardson said. "It is not just us; it is happening to all of us."
Richardson said the problem is becoming costly for the company. The tow yard is liable for each vehicle it houses on its property and usually has to fork out money when one is broken into. She said it's common to see people's personal items and documentation ripped from the vehicle, which, depending on the damage, can range between hundreds to thousands of dollars.
"They will target the windows," she said. "They will take the customer's personal belongings — new stuff, old stuff, it doesn't matter. They will take anything they can get their hands on that would be of value to them."
Richardson said the yard would like to secure the items, but state regulations governing tow yards prevent operators from entering vehicles to collect or secure personal items.
Santa Fe Police Department Patrol Capt. Bryan Martinez said Friday he didn't have specific data on the issue but agreed the number of break-ins in the area has been cause for concern. He said police have attempted to address the tow yards' complaints, including installing a mobile camera unit near the problem areas for about six weeks, which seemed to cut into the number of break-ins but not stop them.
"We have done several things to try to combat that," Martinez said. "We have conducted close patrols; we are doing reports in the areas; we urge the business owners to contact [police] whenever they do have a burglary."
Martinez said the department and city staff have been in contact with tow yard owners to discuss the issue but added the problem has grown in complexity.
He said in one instance following a break-in, a tow yard worker found a radio and other surveillance equipment, indicating the robbers might have had a "lookout" system. And in some instances, officers have arrived and searched an area to find a suspect, only to later find out the person was hiding in one of the many vehicles housed in the yard.
"Think about how big a tow yard can be and how many vehicles there are," Martinez said. "The amount of work hours it would take to go through a tow yard to find one person, it's pretty hard to accomplish."
Still, Martinez asks that owners contact the department when they have been victimized, which he said they don't always do.
One tow yard operator, who asked not to be identified, said he has been hit almost 40 times over the past two months. He said he is convinced some of the individuals breaking into the yard have some connections to the vehicles they are hitting.
The man said he has been lucky and hasn't had to pay for too much for broken property. He said many of the vehicles that have been broken into in his yard are never picked up, allowing the company to sell the cars for a modest profit.
"Sometimes we won't even call and make a report because nothing happens," the tow yard operator said. "Their hands are tied."