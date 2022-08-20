In November, one of the surveillance cameras at Chris Aragon's Siler Road tow yard picked up an unwanted visitor rummaging through the collection of twisted vehicles and automobile parts, searching for items to steal.

But Aragon got a bit of luck when the person dropped paperwork which had his own name on it. Aragon then found out the man had just been released from jail for breaking into a tow yard on Baca Street.

While Aragon said break-ins have dropped off at his tow yard since the incident, other tow operators in the area who spoke to The New Mexican said break-ins at their businesses continue to be an issue, especially off of Siler and Industrial roads.

