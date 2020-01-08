The city’s tourism office is taking over the production of this year’s visitors guide amid “financial difficulties” facing a local company that had been under contract to oversee the major advertising project and print at least 350,000 copies by next week.
The takeover, unanimously approved Wednesday by Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council, will delay the delivery of the visitors guide by about three weeks. The visitors guide is the primary print advertising tool for the city, which relies heavily on tourism dollars.
“We did not take it through the [normal] two-committee process because of the urgency and the importance of getting this visitors guide produced so that we can get it on the streets and use it to bring visitors into Santa Fe,” Randy Randall, head of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, told the council.
“There will be no additional cost to the city with this change,” he added. “We’re just merely picking up where Bella Media left off.”
Santa Fe-based Bella Media LLC and its flagship publication, the Santa Fean, laid off nearly all of its employees the day before Thanksgiving.
News of the layoffs and what Bella Media President and Santa Fean Publisher Bruce Adams has called a “transition” at the company reached the Denver-based printing company that Bella Media had been working with, sparking a change in their business arrangement that forced the city to intervene, Randall said before Wednesday’s council meeting.
“Because of the article that was in The New Mexican about Bella Media [in early December], word of the financial difficulties that it’s experiencing got to the printer up in Denver,” Randall said.
“Normally, how Bruce did this was the printer would print it for him and then the printer gave Bruce credit and allowed Bruce to pay for the printing of the visitors guide over four months,” he said. “Well, they withdrew that and said he had to prepay for the printing. He doesn’t have the cash to prepay for the printing, so therefore we were at a standstill.”
Adams did not return a message seeking comment.
Randall said Bella Media, which is in its third year of a four-year contract with the city, historically has not billed for the advertising until the visitors guide has been published.
“Now, one can question that as a business practice, but it proves to the advertiser that he’s doing it,” he said.
Randall said the city had a couple of options: wait until Adams collected all the advertising dollars to pay for the printing, which would probably delay the printing until March or April, or pay for the printing and amend its contract with Bella Media to give the city the authority to collect the money.
“If we waited three months, not only would it hurt us from tourism because we wouldn’t have any [visitors guides], but we would also be letting our advertisers down,” he said. “We were really between a rock and a hard spot.”
Randall told the governing body that no decision has been made about the fourth year of Bella Media’s contract with the city.
“The decision of how we proceed with next year’s, the 2021 visitors guide, hasn’t been made yet,” he said. “Our focus has been on trying to get this one produced.”
But Randall said the contract includes a “cancellation clause.”
“We haven’t had that discussion with Bella Media, whether they feel that they will be in a different position next year to be able to complete this guide,” he said.
The council on Wednesday approved an amendment to the contract with Bella Media to allow the city to take over production, as well as a contract with Publication Printers Corp. in Denver “not to exceed” $105,000 to pay for the printing.
Under the original contract, the city received a 20 percent cut of the profit. As part of the contract amendment approved by the governing body, the city will get half, which will be used to compensate the tourism office “for the extra time that we’re having to put into it,” Randall said.
“A letter went out [Wednesday] to all the advertisers assuring them that we were going to print the visitors guide and telling them that we were stepping in and taking over from Bella Media,” Randall said before the meeting. “We’ve given them an invoice and told them to reach out if they have any questions. … If somebody needs a little more time to pay it, we’ll make accommodations for them.”
Randall said 150,000 of the 350,000 visitors guides are primarily distributed in Texas, Arizona, Colorado and “a little bit into Southern California.”
“We’re telling people we’ll have it by the end of January,” he said, adding that the delay won’t have any “significant effect” on tourism.
“I just received an email today saying, ‘We haven’t gotten your brochures yet this year,’ so people want these things,” Randall said. “I just explained we were running a little late. They said, ‘No problem. Just send them when you get them.’ “
