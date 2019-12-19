Tourism Santa Fe still has $55,000 in grant funding available for new or existing community events that are adding new elements.
The city’s tourism and convention bureau recently awarded $45,000 of the $100,000 in Occupancy Tax Advisory Board grants available for marketing support for community events.
Parallel Studios received $30,000 for its Currents New Media event to promote its format change from two weeks with three weekends to one week with two weekends.
First-year awardees qualify for as much as $30,000, while second-year awardees can get only half of the first year’s award ($15,000 maximum) and third-year awardees half of the second year amount ($7,500 maximum). Awards are limited to three consecutive years, said Randy Randall, Tourism Santa Fe’s executive director.
SITE Santa Fe received $7,500 to promote its 2020 exhibition, Displaced: Contemporary Artists Confront the Global Refugee Crisis. Santa Fe Film Week also received $7,500 for digital and TV advertising.
Community events play a large role in bringing visitors to Santa Fe.
“We have a certain amount of people who come just because it’s Santa Fe,” Randall said. “But I think events especially drive repeat business. An event gives them a reason to come back.”
Applications for the grant can be found at santafenm.gov/otab_committee. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 15.
