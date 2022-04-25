How the city of Santa Fe intends to use $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be discussed during the final budget hearing of the year on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden signed the stimulus plan into law last year, allocating some $1.9 trillion in relief for local governments and small businesses still clawing back from the coronavirus pandemic.
According to city documents, the plan is to allocate $6.9 million, or about 45.9 percent, of the funds to community health and safety programs — including cash assistance programs and support for the city's homeless population. A portion of the funds also will be used to continue to retrofit city buildings against COVID-19 and purchase more protective equipment.
Economic health, including support for small business and job training assistance programs, will receive $4.3 million, or 28.6 percent of the funds.
Children and youth support services will get $1.15 million to help support the creation of a college and career youth work corps. Just under $1 million will go toward administrative costs to oversee the funds dispersal, according to city documents.
The city intends to approve a budget adjustment resolution to allow for department heads to spend the money before the start of the upcoming fiscal year on July 1.