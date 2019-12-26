The city of Santa Fe is preparing to recycle Christmas trees by chipping them into woody material that can be used for mulch.
Anyone can discard a holiday tree for recycling after removing all lights, ornaments, flocking and other decorations, as well as any stand, and dropping it off Monday through Jan. 15 at one of two locations:
• Franklin E. Miles Park, at the corner of Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road, where mulch will be available on a first come, first served basis.
• Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station, 2600 Buckman Road. Although trees can be recycled for free, any mixed loads containing trash and a tree will be charged "appropriate fees," said a news release, which also noted that "mulch is available most times for free. Call 505-424-1850 to confirm availability."
The city warns not to place a real or artificial tree into a blue city recycling cart. Those with curbside pickup can place a real or artificial tree into a green trash cart, as long as you are able to close the lid. If it sticks out, the release states, city Environmental Services Division trucks cannot pick up your cart.
If the tree is too big to fit into a trash cart, call the division at 505-955-2200 and arrange for a large item pickup. A customer service agent will schedule a collection and "provide the current charge information."
"Trees placed curbside without being scheduled will not be collected," the statement says.
