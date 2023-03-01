The city of Santa Fe will receive four settlements from pharmaceutical retailers worth a combined $3.78 million after the City Council approved the amounts during a meeting last week.

The settlements are the latest result of the state's participation in a historic and yearslong lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail outlets. The four settlements approved Feb. 22 were issued in November and December by pharmacy retailers Walmart, CVS, Albertsons and Kroger.

Walmart and Kroger paid out the most, amounting to around $2 million and $1.15 million for Santa Fe, respectively.