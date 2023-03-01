The city of Santa Fe will receive four settlements from pharmaceutical retailers worth a combined $3.78 million after the City Council approved the amounts during a meeting last week.
The settlements are the latest result of the state's participation in a historic and yearslong lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail outlets. The four settlements approved Feb. 22 were issued in November and December by pharmacy retailers Walmart, CVS, Albertsons and Kroger.
Walmart and Kroger paid out the most, amounting to around $2 million and $1.15 million for Santa Fe, respectively.
City councilors discussed approval of the settlement amounts — along with an unrelated lawsuit — for more than an hour in a closed-door session.
Santa Fe receives a little more than 4.5% of the total local government allocations of each settlement negotiated by the state. The allotment formula for participating cities and counties is similar to the one used in the 2021 settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several opioid distributors.
The city approved a $4.8 million settlement amount in March 2022 from the Johnson & Johnson case, which resulted from the same ongoing opioid lawsuit that yielded the more recent retailer settlements.
Walmart's December settlement agreement outlines a $150 million cash transfer to the state, from which $45 million goes to outside counsel fees and $1.8 million toward litigation costs. About $46 million goes to the state's remediation fund, and the remaining $56.76 million is earmarked for participating local governments.
After the deduction of more than $10 million in other fees, the total amount distributed to local governments for abatement measures will be a little less than $45 million.
More than 40% of local government abatement funds in the settlements are allocated to the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. For the four recent settlements, that amounts to a total of about $35 million.
The settlement agreements outline approved uses for the funds, which must be deposited into special accounts and "shall not be commingled with any other money or funds of the Local Government."
Among the approved expenses for the funds are a range of treatment and prevention efforts. Several types of expenses are to be given priority, including expansion of naloxone, medication-assisted opioid treatment distribution, services for pregnant women and incarcerated people and "wrap-around" recovery services, among others.
Remediation funds for the state and local governments are subject to oversight by the state auditor, according to the settlement agreements. They cannot be used for expenses incurred prior to the settlement.
State Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in a recent email several settlement negotiations in the case are still taking place, which she said will bring millions of dollars back to New Mexico communities that have been affected by the opioid epidemic.
"This is a large step in holding pharmacies, distributors and manufacturers accountable for the widespread addiction that they have fostered and neglected to mitigate," Rodriguez wrote. "We know that this settlement will set a precedent and forever change the business mechanisms of the healthcare industry for the better."