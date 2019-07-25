Santa Fe to ramp up police recruitment efforts

The Santa Fe Police Department, which has struggled to fill vacancies and retain officers, is breathing a sigh of relief after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said his city would stop poaching officers from other police departments in New Mexico.
Since 2018, Santa Fe police has lost 13 officers to higher salaries offered by the city of Albuquerque, Robert Vasquez, one of Santa Fe’s two deputy police chiefs, said in an email Thursday.
“Reducing aggressive local recruitment efforts is helpful for any affected agency trying to retain their personnel,” he wrote.
Like Albuquerque, Santa Fe plans aggressive recruiting efforts to draft qualified officers from out of state, Vasquez said, adding the city is working with the National Police Foundation on developing a plan.
Ongoing work on the strategic plan comes after the Albuquerque mayor said his city would shift its police recruitment efforts away from targeting officers in other departments within the state. The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday the city aims to attract 100 new recruits annually from other states and from schools instead of luring officers from New Mexico cities with lower pay scales.
“When we set out to hire 400 new qualified officers in four years, we anticipated making initial progress recruiting laterally from other New Mexico agencies, but knew we would also need to shift our focus to departments in other states,” Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in an email this week. “With this year’s budget we invested in recruiting and are better positioned now to do that.”
Gallegos also said the city of Albuquerque created a partnership with Central New Mexico Community College, formerly Technical Vocational Institute, to build a local workforce of public safety professionals not just for Albuquerque but the whole state.
“We just graduated our first [Albuquerque Police Department] class from the partnership,” he wrote. “A new class should start this fall that will benefit other agencies.”
Santa Fe’s recruitment plan is part of a larger effort to improve the capital city’s police department.
About six months ago, Mayor Alan Webber and the police department enlisted the support of the Washington, D.C.-based National Police Foundation to provide an overall assessment of the department.
“The assessment is the first with the National Police Foundation,” Vasquez wrote. “It is also the first assessment completed as part of a collaborative effort with the city administration.”
The city said the assessment, which is ongoing, will identify the department’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
“Throughout my administration, we have completed a series of assessments and eight audits across the city, as we continue to demonstrate our willingness to improve performance,” Webber said in a statement. “The report is not complete, and the city has not yet reviewed recommendations, but everyone is excited to see where we can grow and utilize the expertise and knowledge from the foundation.”
The Santa Fe Police Department, which is budgeted for 177 officers, currently has 27 vacancies — one less than in January.
The city said recruitment of police officers is a challenge nationwide.
“Departments across the country are facing these same issues,” Webber said. “Ours was exacerbated by the city of Albuquerque’s dramatic pay increase.”
Webber, who took office last year, has made the police department one of his top budget priorities. Under the Webber administration, the city has offered new officers signing bonuses and given retention bonuses and raises.
“We have an amazing community that supports our department,” police Chief Andrew Padilla said in a statement. “The city also offers great benefits and competitive pay — all things we hope will help our recruiting efforts.”
The chief and the mayor both touted the partnership with the foundation.
“The foundation brings a wealth of knowledge, and having the support and partnership of the mayor on this has made it a valuable experience,” Padilla said in his statement. “We look forward to receiving the report and evaluating their recommendations and sharing the report with the [City] Council and community.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
