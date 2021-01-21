The city of Santa Fe has listed vacant and underused city-owned properties for purchase in the wake of revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former home of the Warehouse 21 teen center in the city’s Railyard District and the undeveloped 228.5-acre Las Estrellas at Santa Fe Estates will be made available for purchase beginning Friday, according to a news release.
Warehouse 21, once the city’s oldest teen arts center, closed in 2019 after calling the building home since 2008.
Las Estrellas at Santa Fe Estates is near the Thornburg Investment Management campus and is largely undeveloped. A master plan governing the property requires senior and affordable housing, recreation and open space.
The properties are the first in a slew of city-owned buildings and land that have been identified for sale by the new Community Development Department’s asset development team as the city continues to grapple with a budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, projections put Santa Fe at a $100 million deficit for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.
On Thursday, the city launched a website where the properties can be examined. A property at 500 Market St. and another at 1614 Paseo de Peralta are listed as “coming soon.”
Community Development Director Richard Brown could not be reached for comment Thursday night, but said in a news release the city was “focusing on a safe and equitable recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity for the right developer, and for Santa Fe,” Brown said in a statement.
