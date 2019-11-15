The city and Santa Fe County’s recycling operation is no longer heading to Albuquerque for processing.
The city announced Friday, on America Recycles Day, that a contract approved in May by the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency returned recycling processing to the Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station, BuRRT for short.
The contract with Albuquerque-based Town Recycling, LLC, replaces a previous agreement with Friedman Recycling, which is also based in Albuquerque, that involved transporting the area’s recyclables to the Duke City.
“Town Recycling began testing the equipment at BuRRT over the summer, and has assumed full operational responsibility for processing and marketing recycling for the SFSWMA on behalf of the city and county of Santa Fe,” a news release states.
The reopening of the local Materials Recovery Facility has many positive outcomes, according to the news release.
“Sorting the recycling locally has provided 11 new jobs for Santa Feans,” the city said. “Additionally, staff has the opportunity to observe and more accurately assess the materials in the recycling stream, and to address any issues within our advertising and education materials. This helps to ensure a clean and marketable product.”
The city used Friday’s announcement as an opportunity to remind the public that “clean recycling is essential for the environmental and economic sustainability of the program.” When bad items are placed in the recycling, it can prevent recyclable material from being processed and sold to end markets, the city said.
For more information about what is and isn’t accepted in the recycling program, go to santafenm.gov/ESD, santaferecycling.org or santafecountynm.gov/public_works/trash_and_recycling/recycling.
“The city of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division would like to encourage city and county residents to continue to recycle, and most importantly, to recycle right every time,” Shirlene Sitton, the city’s Environmental Services Division director, said in a statement.
