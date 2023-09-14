David Kaufman, left, and his wife, Elizabeth Jacobson, look at the reduced state of Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve on Aug. 2. The city is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss potential next steps for the pond.
The city of Santa Fe will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the state of Two Mile Pond and potential next steps.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St.
Adjacent to the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, Two Mile Pond has long been treasured by residents of the Upper Canyon Road neighborhood as a rare source of riparian habitat. The pond was created from water left over when Two Mile Dam was breached in 1994, and a lack of maintenance led it to grow larger than its original size over the decades.
Earlier this summer, the pond shrank by about 50%, putting it closer to its original size, due to the removal of a diversion pipe feeding water into the pond and maintenance conducted by the city Water Division.
Officials said the reduction was necessary to keep the pond from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes now that it does not have fresh water flowing through it. Residents, however, have been dismayed by the change and have expressed frustration about what they say is a lack of communication from the city.
In a Monday update to the city Public Works and Utilities Committee, Water Division Director Jesse Roach said the agency is working with the State Engineer's Office to determine the legal status of the pond and the city’s options for allowing water to flow through the area.
The city has been exploring ways to preserve the habitat, but does not have any water rights for a pond at that location. Roach said the Water Division needs to fully understand what it can do legally before it goes too far into examining possibilities for the site.
"Really, it’s about figuring out what’s possible legally before we make a plan," he said.
Roach will give a brief presentation at the Tuesday meeting, according to a news release from the city, and then members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions.