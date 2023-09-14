080223_LS_TwoMilePond_1_RGB.jpg

David Kaufman, left, and his wife, Elizabeth Jacobson, look at the reduced state of Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve on Aug. 2. The city is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss potential next steps for the pond.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The city of Santa Fe will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the state of Two Mile Pond and potential next steps.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St.

Adjacent to the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, Two Mile Pond has long been treasured by residents of the Upper Canyon Road neighborhood as a rare source of riparian habitat. The pond was created from water left over when Two Mile Dam was breached in 1994, and a lack of maintenance led it to grow larger than its original size over the decades.

