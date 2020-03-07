A decadeslong discussion of connecting the north and south sections of Richards Avenue by building a crossing over the Arroyo de los Chamisos between Rodeo and Siringo roads in southwest Santa Fe is heating up once again.
The idea of eliminating this gap in the city's arterial street network, which a recent study said would “improve regional mobility and relieve congestion on existing streets located in the area,” is the subject of a public meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Previously scheduled meetings to gather public input on four alternatives examined in the study, including a no-build option long pushed by some nearby residents, twice were canceled because of snowstorms.
But unlike the snow, the conflicting viewpoints on a possible extension of Richards Avenue didn’t melt away.
“It’s going to be contentious no matter what,” said former City Councilor Mike Harris, who revived the controversial idea a few years ago while he was still in office.
“There’s certainly going to be voices in opposition, and I think there’s going to be a lot of voices in favor as well,” he said. “That is just part of what’s going to happen.”
Past efforts to complete Richards Avenue have run into opposition from residents in the Bellamah neighborhood and others who worry a connection would dramatically increase traffic and affect their quality of life.
“It’s going to destroy our neighborhood,” said a longtime resident of the Vista del Prado neighborhood who asked not to be identified. “It’ll be like a mini highway.”
In addition to the no-build option, alternatives examined in the study are:
• Alternative A, which would extend Richards Avenue northwest across the Arroyo de los Chamisos to provide a connection from Rodeo Road to Vegas Verdes Drive and Zafarano Drive via Camino de los Arroyos by extending Camino de los Arroyos west.
• Alternative B, which would extend Richards Avenue north across the Arroyo de los Chamisos to provide a connection between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads via Richards.
• Alternative C, which would extend Richards Avenue northeast across the Arroyo de los Chamisos to provide a connection between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads via Camino Consuelo.
The study recommends alternatives A and C be eliminated from further consideration and that B, which provides the most direct link between Cerrillos and Rodeo, be studied in more detail.
The study also recommends the no-build option be advanced to the next phase of planning “to serve as the benchmark from which the other alternatives will be compared” — even though doing nothing wouldn't serve the purpose and need of improving regional connectivity and reducing traffic on local roads.
As it is now, the north and south ends of Richards, which are separated by the arroyo and adjoining rodeo grounds, don't meet.
The two stretches of roadway are connected by a dirt and gravel path that only emergency responders are allowed to use, forcing many motorists to cut through residential streets to access the south end of Richards — which leads to Santa Fe Community College and some of the city's newest and biggest subdivisions — or to access the north end of Richards, which carries traffic to Cerrillos Road and links to Rufina and Agua Fría streets.
While previous efforts to study a potential crossing have encountered local opposition, past and current city officials say circumstances have changed since the idea last received serious consideration.
“I think there’s now an acknowledgement that didn’t exist before of truly the need for it because the pressures on Camino Carlos Rey, Avenida de las Campanas and Siringo Road are significantly greater than what they were in 2010 and certainly prior to that,” said Harris, who called the lack of connection of Richards Avenue "the most significant infrastructure issue" facing his south-side City Council District 4 when he was elected in 2016.
City Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who successfully ran for Harris’ seat when he decided not to seek a second term, remains neutral on the subject but acknowledged residential neighborhoods are feeling the brunt of cut-through traffic.
“I’m always such a proponent of making sure that we are gathering information to make a decision,” she said. “But we can’t gather information for years and years and years. We need to do this quickly. We need to make a decision on this, but we also need to do it thoroughly so finding a balance there.”
The other District 4 councilor, JoAnne Vigil Coppler, said she favors building a crossing over the arroyo, a topic she discovered was particularly important to many of her constituents while knocking on doors on the campaign trail.
“Without a doubt, the biggest thing that those homeowners were telling me is, ‘Please, please do something about the traffic. We’re being used as a cut-through, and it’s terrible.’ They were really adamant about finding traffic solutions,” she said.
“If you look in those neighborhoods,” Vigil Coppler added, “there are no basketball courts in the driveways. There no kids’ toys in the front. You know how you normally see things like that? And these are family neighborhoods, and you don’t see them being able to enjoy their front yards like other neighborhoods do. That’s where I first started thinking, ‘Well, we do need traffic relief.’ ”
Harris, who once chaired the city Planning Commission, points to the city's 25-year sustainability plan, which Santa Fe's governing body adopted in 2018, as another reason to build the connection. Among the goals: reduce daily vehicle miles traveled.
"I’ve always been making an argument for a reduction in vehicle miles traveled, particularly since it's a formal target within our sustainability plan," he said. "I think we really have to look at that and take it seriously.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
