Gun owners can trade in their unwanted weapons for gift cards from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe police headquarters, 2515 Camino Entrada.
All exchanges are anonymous. In previous years, the firearms collected at the gun buyback event were dismantled and forged into garden tools.
Saturday's event is being organized by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, the city of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Police Department.
“Every gun we take in with this gun buyback is one less gun that can end up in unsafe hands,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “We thank New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for funding this effort.”
“Gun buybacks are an effective way to get unwanted guns out of homes, especially now with so many youth at home due to the COVID pandemic,” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of the local gun control advocacy group.
Organizers are offering gift cards worth $250 for semi-automatic rifles, $200 for semi-automatic handguns and $100 for long guns and pistols. They also will distribute free gun locks.
Guns must be unloaded and in working condition. There is no limit on how many guns someone can trade in.
Everyone attending the event must wear a face mask and stay at least 6 feet apart from other people exchanging guns.
