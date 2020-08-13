Rogue players in Santa Fe's short-term rental market will no longer continue to get a free pass from City Hall.
Fed up with violators of the short-term rental ordinance who are disrupting the quality of life in residential neighborhoods, the City Council on Wednesday adopted amendments to the enforcement provision of the land-use code, specifically creating a new procedure for imposing civil penalties.
The beefed-up enforcement effort is intended to address short-term rental violations but will also apply to general infractions of the land-use code. The new civil penalties start at $100 for the first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for any subsequent violation.
The council also gave the land use director the authority to impose on anyone who has violated the short-term rental ordinance a one-year waiting period to apply for a permit. The city capped the number of permits at 1,000, but a study suggested hundreds more are operating unlicensed, costing the city millions of dollars in lost revenue annually and creating a headache for neighbors.
"I’m glad to see that we are at this moment of a final vote to add to our enforcement tools," District 2 City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said before the unanimous decision.
"When I was going door to door and running for office, I heard repeatedly about the challenges and the trouble that folks in residential areas were having with short-term rentals and really almost pleading for action on the part of the city, particularly with regard to our enforcement," she added.
Romero-Wirth said violations of the short-term rental ordinance have had "severe impacts" on neighborhoods, especially in her southeast-side district and the north-side District 1, which include the downtown area.
"I'm thrilled to be enacting this bill," Romero-Wirth said. "I hope we pass this because I think we really need it."
District 1 City Councilor Renee Villarreal echoed that sentiment, saying she concurred with her colleague about the importance of the amendments. She said council Districts 1 and 2 “have to bear the brunt of short-term rental takeovers, is what I call them, so I think this will help move along the process and let people know we’re serious about it being in compliance.”
The other District 2 city councilor, Michael Garcia, said the changes to the land use code "needed to happen."
"This now gives the city the necessary tools to enforce those rogue and out-of-compliance short-term rentals," he said.
Garcia successfully pushed for the changes to take effect 30 days after the council vote, giving violators a grace period to come into compliance — an idea Romero-Wirth initially resisted.
"It’s not exactly a secret that this bill has been coming," she said.
But the council approved delaying the date after the land-use director, Eli Isaacson, said the department wouldn't be in a position "realistically" and "functionally" to start issuing civil penalties, primarily because of the appeal process.
"There are certainly folks out there who are eligible to receive a civil penalty or a citation. We have a sense of who of those folks are," he said. "In that sense, we could go as soon as this bill is adopted; however, I think there’s some internal things that we would need to do to be ready."
