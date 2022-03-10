The city of Santa Fe will hold a drawing Friday to select the seven members of its Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
The random drawing will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Those selected will be notified by City Clerk Kristine Mihelcic.
The redistricting commission will be responsible for drawing new City Council district boundaries for the second time since the panel's inception.
According to the ordinance creating the commission, it is supposed to meet at least every 10 years to redraw the district boundaries based on new census data. The redistricting plan, according to city code, should be voted on three months prior to a municipal election.
The 2020 census data, released Aug. 1, showed Santa Fe as the fastest-growing city in the state, with an increase of about 19,600 residents since 2010 — about a 30 percent increase. Much of that growth however, was due to annexation. The city's population is now about 87,500.
