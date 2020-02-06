Santa Fe pet owners would no longer be allowed to chain dogs outside under a proposal by City Councilor Signe Lindell, an animal lover whose vehicle license plate reads "PET TAXI".
In addition to banning the use of trolley systems to restrain dogs, which the city code currently allows with certain restrictions, the proposal would prohibit pet owners from keeping dogs outside and unattended in extreme weather.
Lindell also wants to allow animal control officers to go onto private property and take an animal if it is outdoors and in "imminent danger of harm."
"I am proud to be the sponsor of an ordinance that continues to expand protection of our four-legged friends," Lindell said Thursday in an email.
"I know some will criticize it saying that time is better spent working on issues for the less fortunate humans in our city," she wrote. "But that way of thinking is a fallacy — trying to create a false choice. We can uphold our values by protecting those who can’t speak for themselves while we continue to work to protect and aid our less fortunate human brothers and sisters."
Lindell said her proposal to eliminate the chaining, tethering and use of trolley systems to restrain dogs would make the city's ordinance conform with Santa Fe County's.
"They wisely eliminated this several years ago, mirroring national best practices for the protection of animals," she wrote, referring to county policymakers.
Lindell said her proposal was prompted by "many calls" regarding the welfare of animals in the city.
"Santa Fe’s caring citizens are deeply concerned about the conditions some animals are forced to endure," she wrote, adding that animal protection groups such as Animal Protection Voters of New Mexico provided input on the proposed changes.
Animal control officers are already allowed to impound animals facing cruelty and neglect. Officers are also already allowed to enter private property, but not a residence, to apprehend strays or animals running at large, she wrote.
"So we’re not proposing something that isn’t already provided for," Lindell said in her email. "We’re just adding the ability of the officers to take in animals that an officer determines is in imminent danger of harm, but only after an attempt to contact the owner."
The proposal makes most violations a civil infraction and provides for a hearing officer to consider appeals of citations, according to Lindell.
"The main concern here is the safety of the animal if the owner is not able to provide the care for the animal to prevent imminent harm," she wrote, referring to the provision that would allow animal control officers to enter private property to impound an animal.
"If the owner is incapacitated or deceased, which we may or may not know, we want the officer to be able to attend to the animal," she wrote. "Or if the owner is out of town and the caretaker has not done their job properly and is unreachable, we want the officer to be able to attend to the animal."
Lindell's proposal is scheduled for review by three council committees in coming weeks and consideration by the full governing body during a public hearing March 11.
Lindell, who has a sticker on her City Hall office door that reads "Abuse an animal, go to jail," has sponsored other animal welfare measures in the past. In 2017, she successfully championed an ordinance banning any circus, petting zoo, animal act, show or exhibit that features wild or exotic animals unless for "exclusively educational purposes." Lindell faced some criticism, though, because her proposal didn't prohibit rodeos. At the time, Lindell said her measure targeting circuses and other animal acts would fail if rodeos were included.
"The rodeo has a very, very long, proud tradition in this town," Lindell said at the time, referring to the annual Rodeo de Santa Fe. "I think that there are tremendous differences how that livestock is cared for as opposed to some of these exotic animals that are totally and completely out of their natural element."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.