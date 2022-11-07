Santa Fe City Councilor Jamie Cassutt said a new transportation plan the council is expected to adopt Wednesday is focused largely on one question: “Can you quickly get across town without taking a car?”

The answer, at present, is often “no.” City officials hope to change that with each new development and infrastructure project.

The City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to adopt the new Multimodal Transition Plan, which is meant to influence policy and planning with a goal of “reducing dependency on automobile transportation,” according to a resolution sponsored by Cassutt.

