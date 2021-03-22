The city of Santa Fe is making a commitment to support its Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
City officials announced a plan Monday to boost the trust fund to $3 million for fiscal year 2021 by adding $1.5 million in gross receipts taxes. They also vowed keep the fund at $3 million for fiscal year 2022.
Mayor Alan Webber also announced the City Council is laying the groundwork to keep the fund supported in perpetuity.
"I think it's very exciting," Webber said in a virtual news conference. "I think people who are on this call have been arguing for and fighting for a long time, and I think it's gratifying to be in a position to make this happen."
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund helps pay for housing support across the city, offering down payment assistance and rental vouchers as well as providing funds for construction of below-market-rate residences.
The city has so far spent $1.2 million from the fund and has $300,000 remaining in the fund's balance.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth introduced a companion resolution during Monday's Finance Committee meeting to move forward with a plan on how to provide a more comprehensive approach to supporting the trust fund long term.
“I think this is an important moment to note,” Romero-With said during the committee meeting. “It's been recommended that we get the trust fund up to $3 million at a consistent, sustainable, reliable level now and into the future, so this is a very big deal to provide the spectrum of housing we need in this city, in this moment.”
The fund primarily draws revenue through fees paid by developers in lieu of offering lower-cost units, a city development requirement. While the city has experienced a housing construction boom in recent years, developers have opted to pay fees rather than build lower-cost homes.
Webber said $3 million has been seen as a "baseline" for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, but the developer fee in lieu of low-cost housing units and other funding sources have never gotten close to that level.
Romero-Wirth said the city will look at potential funding mechanisms and measure the pros and cons of each option.
Taking a measure to voters is one avenue the city might explore to improve its affordable housing framework, Webber added. "I think there is growing support for that in the community."
The announcement is in line with a public discussion March 10 on the city's fiscal year 2022 budget. Members of the community who spoke at the hearing overwhelmingly backed an increase in affordable housing support.
Daniel Werwath, chief operating officer at New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, a Santa Fe affordable housing developer and property management firm, spoke during Monday's news conference and committee meeting, and has long advocated for an increase in the trust fund.
He called the trust fund one of the most effective tools the city has for addressing affordable housing.
"We have been working on trying to get the trust fund funded since 2005 when it was created," Werwath said. "I think this is a big step. The next step is figuring out how we can do this every year and grow it."
Alexandra Ladd, director of the city's Office of Affordable Housing, said the city can effectively turn $3 million into $9 million due to the trust fund's loan leveraging requirements.
Finance Director Mary McCoy told the Finance Committee the city intends to add more staff to its affordable housing office.
"Any additional allocation of this magnitude will require additional staff to support the allocation process," McCoy said.
City Councilor Signe Lindell said at the end of the day, people in Santa Fe deserve housing.
"People deserved to be housed," Lindell said. "That is the bottom line. We are all here to help these kind of projects get traction and find funding."
