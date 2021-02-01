Mayor Alan Webber has signed a nearly two-month extension to the city's COVID-19 emergency order, with a new requirement for regular coronavirus testing of city employees and reinstatement of retail bag rules that had been halted earlier in the pandemic.
The order maintains a moratorium on evictions of renters who are struggling to keep up with payments due to pandemic-related hardships.
City councilors approved the new order, which will expire March 25, during a special meeting Monday.
Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar said the city will work with the state Department of Health and the Santa Fe Fire Department to implement the employee testing program. Test frequency will be based on how much an employee's work is completed offsite.
City employees who spend most of their workday in the field or office will be required to undergo testing every other week. Employees who work remotely a majority of the time will be required to test monthly. Employees who primarily work from home are encouraged, but not required, to get tested "regularly," the order states.
City employees who provide proof of vaccination will not be required to participate in regular testing.
One of the more contentious issues during the special City Council meeting Monday was the removal of a moratorium on the city's single-use retail bag ordinance. The measure will be reinstated Feb. 7.
The city had stopped enforcement of the ordinance, which bans single-use plastic bags and requires shoppers to use their own bags or to purchase a paper bag for 10 cents, due to fears that reusable bags could increase the risk of retail workers facing exposure to the virus.
City Councilor Michael Garcia argued a provision in the ordinance requiring shoppers to pay for bags supplied by retailers should not be reinstated until after the pandemic ends.
"I think it's unfortunate that we're going to be passing these costs on to folks who, in some instances, every penny counts," Garcia said.
But removing the provision would require a new measure to be introduced, which would have to go through the committee process before a vote by the full council.
The city also removed orders pertaining to homeless encampments. Under the new order, people will no longer be able to camp in city parks but will continue to be allowed on other city-owned properties.
Kyra Ochoa, acting director of the Community Health and Safety Department, said during the meeting that the city is working on maps to provide to individuals on allowable camping areas.
"There will still be this policy not to try to remove people if possible when it doesn't have an impact on health or environmental regulation, or health in general," City Attorney Erin McSherry said.
