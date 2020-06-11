Aiko Perez had just graduated from the Academy at Larragoite and Engage Santa Fe high school programs, his family wrote in an obituary.
He had planned to attend Santa Fe Community College in the fall.
But the the 17-year-old’s life was cut short late June 5 in what police suspect was a violent episode fueled by LSD. Court documents say he was slain by a friend.
Matthias Hutt, 18, accused of fatally stabbing Perez, is facing a count of first-degree murder, according to charging documents filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The Santa Fe Police Department mistakenly identified the slain teen as 18-year-old Lako Perez over the weekend.
Aiko Perez’s family members, who held a viewing service for him Thursday, were unavailable to comment on his death. His funeral Mass is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community.
According to his obituary, he was born in El Paso but “lived his short life in Santa Fe.”
A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover Perez’s funeral expenses said he “was loved by everyone who knew him; he had the most beautiful soul and the brightest smile.”
The campaign had raised more than $5,500 from over 120 donors by Thursday afternoon.
Hutt, meanwhile, is scheduled to appear for a hearing Friday in state District Court in Santa Fe to determine whether he poses a threat to the community or is a flight risk and should be jailed without bond until his trial.
According to a motion seeking pretrial detention of Hutt, filed by the District Attorney’s Office, police received a call around 11 p.m. June 5 reporting a man parked in the intersection of Chestnut Street and Calle Atajo was acting erratic and claiming he had stabbed someone.
When officers arrived, they found Hutt in a vehicle with blood on him, according to the motion. He told officers he and a friend had been “tripping on acid” and that “his friend ‘freaked out’ and that he had stabbed him in the neck.”
Hutt directed officers to his home on Calle don Roberto, where they found Perez “lying on the floor in a pool of blood with a knife on the floor in close proximity of the body,” the motion said.
An emergency dispatcher told investigators Hutt had also called to report the stabbing and requested help multiple times, saying someone was dying.
The dispatcher noted Hutt sounded panicked when he made the call, and when he was asked to explain what had happened, the dispatcher added, Hutt said he did not know.
The prosecutor’s motion said after an officer placed Hutt in the back seat of a police car and read him his Miranda rights, he asked for his father and said “he should probably talk to an attorney.”
Officers did not ask him any further questions, the motion said.
