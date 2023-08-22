MarvinJimenez-Perez.jpg

Marvin Jimenez-Perez

Santa Fe police on Monday arrested 19-year-old Marvin Jimenez-Perez, who evaded officers several times in recent weeks, including during an hourslong manhunt Thursday at a south-side mobile home park.

Jimenez-Perez, who had four arrest warrants, was spotted by police Monday afternoon in Santa Fe, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. He was taken into custody by SWAT officers who shot him with a rubber bullet.

Police spotted Jimenez-Perez walking with a woman on the sidewalk near Denny's on Cerrillos Road, a criminal complaint says. SWAT officers then arrived to make an arrest. Jimenez-Perez ran from the officers, but one shot him in the back with a 40-mm rubber bullet, causing the teen to fall to the ground on a median.

