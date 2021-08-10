A 14-year-old Tierra Encantada Charter School student was struck by a car Monday afternoon near the intersection of Richards Avenue and Beckner Road on the city’s south side, police said.
Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Anthony Tapia said the teen, who was not identified, was in serious but stable condition Tuesday at a local hospital.
Tapia said an investigating officer determined no charges should be pressed against the driver.
