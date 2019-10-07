A Santa Fe teenager faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Michigan man who police say was killed a little over a year ago as he walked his dog along Airport Road.
Authorities at the time had accused Zachary Gutierrez of murder, but District Attorney Marco Serna dismissed that charge in November, saying he did not have enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury before a mid-December deadline.
A delinquency petition filed Sept. 11 by the District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors now intend to seek adult sanctions against Zachary Gutierrez, 18, who was 17 last fall when authorities say he fatally shot 64-year-old Richard Milan.
Police said Milan and his wife had stopped in Santa Fe on a cross-country trip and he was walking near the intersection of Airport Road and Lucia Lane on the night of Sept. 26, 2018, when he encountered a group of teens, exchanged words with Gutierrez and was shot twice.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Stephen Aarons, said at the time he gave prosecutors a video that showed the teen was a bystander and not the shooter.
Aarons could not be reached for comment Monday.
The new petition also accuses Gutierrez of tampering with evidence.
Gutierrez, who has an extensive history of encounters with law enforcement, was arrested again in February following a report of shots fired near Alto Park and a subsequent high-speed chase. In that case the teen is suspected of firing shots with a gun he’d taken from another man during a drug deal, then directing his cousin to flee in one vehicle while he fled in another, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.
Serna said after that incident he was “working to keep the juvenile defendant in custody” but declined to comment further given “the active and ongoing nature” of the Milan homicide investigation.
Court records indicate that following his Feb. 12 arrest Gutierrez, who didn’t turned 18 until May, was released in April with electronic monitoring.
Aarons filed a motion on Sept. 24 asking the court to review the conditions of Gutierrez’s release, saying he anticipated the state would ask that the teenager be incarcerated while awaiting trial but that Gutierrez has done well on electronic monitoring and there is no basis for putting him back in jail.
“In terms of danger to society,” Aarons wrote in his motion, “the prosecution did not feel society was endangered when it filed a dismissal in 2018 of these charges pending further investigation.”
Aarons also attacked the state’s evidence in the murder case, saying the prosecution is relying solely upon an April 2019 statement from an ‘individual who eyewitnesses identified as the shooter” and who gave a statement only after being arrested in possession of drugs and weapons.
“The prosecution witness is facing federal prosecution and deportation,” the motion says.