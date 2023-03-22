Hearing3_RGB.jpg

Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, left, speaks in July 2022 with defense attorneys Les Romaine, center, and Susan Patten. His trial in the shooting death of his friend, Andres Griego-Alvarado, 18, was delayed until August.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

A teenage murder defendant had his trial pushed back Wednesday during a brief virtual proceeding in First Judicial District Court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said state prosecutors are still waiting on evidence against Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, such as DNA and firearms, to be entered into discovery and asked state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to push the trial date back.

Ellington granted the request and moved Sifuentes-