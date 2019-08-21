A Santa Fe teen accused in the fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend in April agreed to a plea deal in the case Wednesday that calls for him to spend up to two years on probation.
Hunter Woods, 16, admitted to two charges of unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, according to prosecutors, who threw out the most serious charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, saying they could not prove the charges at trial.
Woods is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 27.
Police said Woods shot Richardo Magana, 39, with a shotgun inside his mother’s Lorca Drive apartment just after midnight April 29, and then fled with the weapon in his mother’s car. His mother had called 911 after the shooting, telling dispatchers Magana had threatened her with a bat before Woods shot him.
Magana died of his wounds May 19.
Woods evaded police for more than a week. When he was arrested May 7, officers found a handgun in the car in which he was riding. A box for a Glock handgun also had been found in Woods’ bedroom in his mother’s apartment, but the handgun was missing. Woods admitted in court Wednesday that the gun was his.
Woods’ attorney, Keren Fenderson, told The New Mexican following Wednesday’s hearing that the shooting was “a clear case of defense of others.”
“He should have never been arrested,” Fenderson said.