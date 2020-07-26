A plan to tap into reserve funds to the tune of $22.4 million to help balance the city of Santa Fe's budget for the 2021 fiscal year isn't without risk.
"We’re going to be able to plug the hole for now, but the risk we’re taking is when you use that much cash, it’s like anything else — once your cash is gone, your savings account is gone," said City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, chairman of the city's Finance Committee.
If the economy doesn't improve, furloughs and layoffs — which were largely averted in Mayor Alan Webber's spending plan — may be back on the table next year, Abeyta said.
The city previously had imposed furloughs through Sept. 4, but the proposed budget doesn't call for any more.
"I think for now what [Webber is] doing is he’s prioritizing jobs and people, keeping them in jobs," Abeyta said. "So, we’re going to use the one-time cash to do that and hope that the economy recovers before next year, when we have to do this again, because there won’t be cash to rely on next year."
Abeyta said it's a risk worth taking.
"Given the amount of jobs that we could be potentially losing, I’d rather that be a last resort," he said, adding that at least one of his constituents told him the money from the city's reserves would be better spent to continue to deliver government services instead of just sitting in an account somewhere.
Amid the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Webber had proposed dipping into the city's general fund reserves — which his administration has grown to $16 million — to help cover what initially was projected to be a $100 million budget shortfall.
That since has been revised to a gap closer to $83 million, as revenues in recent months have been higher than expected.
But when the mayor unveiled his spending plan July 20, he revealed the city also planned to use "surplus cash" from 18 different funds as a one-time measure. The funds include lodgers tax, streets and roadways, special projects and the "Railyard Properties," which the City Council had previously tapped to create a $500,000 emergency fund to deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Finance Director Mary McCoy said the use of cash reserves from the city's vast array of funds was always under consideration.
"I think the general fund is always our go-to as an example because it is one of our larger funds and the main fund for city operations," she said.
The city's use of surplus cash from other funds to weather challenging economic times generated complaints in the past, particularly from water ratepayers amid revelations the city had been siphoning money from the cash-rich water utility to help cover spending on day-to-day municipal operations.
That spending included the salaries of employees who don’t report to the Water Division.
The city's water fund isn't among those the Webber administration proposes to tap into to help cover the latest shortfall.
Abeyta said the Finance Committee wants an accounting of which funds are restricted in their use.
"That’s why we want to make sure that we’re complying with whatever ordinances or resolutions that establish those funds," he said, referring to the controversy surrounding the use of cash reserves from the water utility.
McCoy said the city has no plans to request council authorization to use any of the funds outside their designated purposes.
"Over the last few years, our city staff has worked in conjunction with the City Attorney's Office to do research into the legal authority and the legal authorization for … every single dollar that’s coming in," she said.
For example, she said, money for the lodgers tax fund can only be used for a specific purpose.
"Even if we do have a large cash reserve in that fund, we can’t then turn around and authorize use for the fire department or the police department to make them full," she said. "That is very specifically to be used for tourism-related activities and marketing."
The city at one point had "a very complex chart of accounts" that contained some 700 different funds, which it has reduced to about 70, McCoy said.
“It is still quite a large number of funds for a municipal organization of our size," she said.
McCoy said the city's proposal to spend cash reserves from its various funds to deliver a balanced budget is justified.
"In good times, it's fiscally prudent not to spend every single penny of revenue that comes in and to be able to build up reserves so in times of financial hardship, we are able to utilize those reserves," she said.
"Over the past few years," she added, "these surplus cash balances have been built up, so we're now at this point very fortunate to be able to utilize the balances to continue investing in all of the city’s core services."
During a July 20 news conference, McCoy noted the state government also plans to use cash reserves to balance its budget.
“It’s typically done during times of economic downturn or recession where you do have your rainy-day funds," she said, "your cash balances that you’ve built up, available to be able to utilize to maintain expenditures at a level that doesn’t completely decimate the level of operations.”
