For those who live on the streets, finding a place to live is crucial. But experts say keeping them sheltered — and supported — is equally critical to solving Santa Fe's homelessness problem.

"You can get someone into an apartment, but if they have some type of mental health or substance abuse issue and don’t have wraparound services, they’re probably going to be back on the streets in a couple [of] months," St. Elizabeth Shelter Executive Director Ed Archuleta said.

St. Elizabeth operates the Santa Fe Suites apartment complex, a onetime motel purchased in 2020 by nonprofit Community Solutions International with the support of the city using federal pandemic relief funding. The facility was remodeled into apartments for low-income and formerly homeless people.

Recommended for you