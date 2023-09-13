Ericka Kidd, right, program manager at Santa Fe Suites, helps resident William Hanson, 61, fill out an advanced directive form in his apartment Wednesday. The facility helps people who have been homeless or are struggling to find housing.
For those who live on the streets, finding a place to live is crucial. But experts say keeping them sheltered — and supported — is equally critical to solving Santa Fe's homelessness problem.
"You can get someone into an apartment, but if they have some type of mental health or substance abuse issue and don’t have wraparound services, they’re probably going to be back on the streets in a couple [of] months," St. Elizabeth Shelter Executive Director Ed Archuleta said.
St. Elizabeth operates the Santa Fe Suites apartment complex, a onetime motel purchased in 2020 by nonprofit Community Solutions International with the support of the city using federal pandemic relief funding. The facility was remodeled into apartments for low-income and formerly homeless people.
The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve $255,000 in funding for case management services at Santa Fe Suites for the current fiscal year.
"Support services are crucial," said St. Elizabeth Program Manager Ericka Kidd.
Kidd is one of four staff members — two case managers, a clinical social worker and a housing navigator — who provide on-site assistance to Santa Fe Suites residents. Their roles are primarily geared toward helping people who are exiting homelessness to stay housed, Kidd said.
"If people are coming from homelessness, they need extra support," said Julie Sanchez, director of the city's Youth and Family Services Division.
Sanchez said Community Solutions had initially applied for Community Development Block Grant funds from the city through the Office of Affordable Housing. There was not enough grant money, but the city thought it was a worthy application, and Youth and Family Services had money it agreed to provide to fund the complex's support services.
St. Elizabeth staff members help people navigate everything from transportation to budgeting to navigating food resources.
"We push them to be independent and meet their own needs," Kidd said.
Kidd said since the doors opened at the start of 2021, 139 people who at one time were homeless or precariously housed have resided at Santa Fe Suites, which has 123 units. Of 124 current residents, 71 were homeless.
So far, 40 former residents have moved from Santa Fe Suites into Section 8 housing or senior housing, she said. Each time someone moves into a form of permanent supportive housing, it opens another spot at the complex.
This wouldn't be possible to accomplish without "skilled, motivated case management" and a citywide approach to tackling homelessness, Kidd said.
As the cost of rent and housing continues to rise in Santa Fe, providers say keeping people from returning to homelessness is more important than ever.
"Trying to get people off the streets and into housing has become almost impossible because there’s no affordable housing," Archuleta said.