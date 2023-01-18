011823_SFSuites01rgb.jpg

Debbi Douglass cuddles with her dog, Peanut, on Wednesday in her apartment at Santa Fe Suites. Douglass and Peanut lived on the streets before moving into the home in September 2021. What Douglass most treasures there is her privacy. “When you live in a shelter, you don’t have a lot of places for you to go and for it to be private. Here you can close door and shut out the rest of the world,” said Douglass.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Several tenants of Santa Fe Suites say the motel-turned-apartment complex saved their lives.

One is Denise Mathis, a 60-year-old terminal cancer patient who has lived in the complex for almost a year.

Mathis said she was living with her daughter in Española and driving to Santa Fe regularly for chemotherapy to treat her colon cancer in 2022. Her caseworker from the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico referred her to Santa Fe Suites after Mathis’ own housing search in Santa Fe failed to turn up any results.

011823_SFSuites02rgb.jpg

Debbi Douglass points out her large plecostomus, or suckerfish, in her aquarium Wednesday at Santa Fe Suites. Having a stable home has enabled Douglass to better take care of her two dogs, cat and 17 fish.

