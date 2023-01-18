Several tenants of Santa Fe Suites say the motel-turned-apartment complex saved their lives.

One is Denise Mathis, a 60-year-old terminal cancer patient who has lived in the complex for almost a year.

Mathis said she was living with her daughter in Española and driving to Santa Fe regularly for chemotherapy to treat her colon cancer in 2022. Her caseworker from the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico referred her to Santa Fe Suites after Mathis’ own housing search in Santa Fe failed to turn up any results.

Popular in the Community