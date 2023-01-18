Debbi Douglass cuddles with her dog, Peanut, on Wednesday in her apartment at Santa Fe Suites. Douglass and Peanut lived on the streets before moving into the home in September 2021. What Douglass most treasures there is her privacy. “When you live in a shelter, you don’t have a lot of places for you to go and for it to be private. Here you can close door and shut out the rest of the world,” said Douglass.
Debbi Douglass points out her large plecostomus, or suckerfish, in her aquarium Wednesday at Santa Fe Suites. Having a stable home has enabled Douglass to better take care of her two dogs, cat and 17 fish.
Several tenants of Santa Fe Suites say the motel-turned-apartment complex saved their lives.
One is Denise Mathis, a 60-year-old terminal cancer patient who has lived in the complex for almost a year.
Mathis said she was living with her daughter in Española and driving to Santa Fe regularly for chemotherapy to treat her colon cancer in 2022. Her caseworker from the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico referred her to Santa Fe Suites after Mathis’ own housing search in Santa Fe failed to turn up any results.
“I looked and looked and looked for months and I couldn’t find any apartments I could afford,” Mathis said. “It’s terrible here. The Santa Fe Suites really did save my life.”
The city helped Community Solutions International, a New York-based nonprofit, to purchase the property at St. Francis Drive and West Zia Road with CARES Act funding in 2020. As the city of Santa Fe invests in another, similar housing project at the former Lamplighter Inn, housing advocates say Santa Fe Suites provides a solid model for reducing homelessness with “wraparound” services such as help with food, clothing, transportation and coordinating with other providers for health and behavioral health services.
Mathis pays one-third of her income, which relies on Social Security and disability benefits, for her cozy studio apartment that measures less than 300 square feet. She receives case management services on-site as well as help with transportation to her medical appointments and meals delivered from the nonprofit Kitchen Angels.
Santa Fe Suites’ 123 units are reserved for residents who make less than 65% of the area median income as established by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Around half of the units are subsidized, housing people who were formerly homeless or in precarious housing situations.
Tenants in the complex have varying levels of ability as well as various mental and physical issues, Mathis said, but they help each other out like neighbors.
The “wraparound” services provided at Santa Fe Suites are largely coordinated by St. Elizabeth Shelters, which runs several other housing and shelter programs in the city. St. Elizabeth Executive Director Edward Archuleta said his experience as a case manager working with homeless people has informed the organization’s approach.
“I realized early on that you need to have case management services to make sure they stay housed,” Archuleta said. “I would get somebody housed in an apartment, but have none, or very little, follow-up services with them, and they would end up back on the streets in a couple of months.”
City embarks on new housing project
On Jan. 11, the Santa Fe City Council and Mayor Alan Webber voted to allocate $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to underwrite the acquisition of the Lamplighter Inn, which will be called Bella Luz Apartments.
The 58 units at the Cerrillos Road property will be reserved for tenants who earn 80% of the area median income or lower, with 25% dedicated to very low-income populations with need for supportive services.
The property was purchased by a partnership of JL Gray Co. and Anchorum St. Vincent for $3.2 million.
“The use of ARPA funds for this purpose will allow Bella Luz to avoid taking on debt,” a city memo about the funding states. “Without debt service obligations, monthly operating costs are lower and the project can achieve self-sufficiency without the need for ongoing operational subsidy.”
Hank Hughes, former executive director of the Coalition to End Homelessness and current Santa Fe County commissioner, agreed Santa Fe Suites has been a successful model.
“We’ve had a lot of experience with these mixed-income communities and they seem to work really well,” Hughes said, pointing also to The Village Sage, Soleras Station and Stage Coach Apartments, three complexes developed by Santa Fe Community Housing Trust that reserve units for subsidized tenants.
Tenant Debbi Douglass, after going three years without a home, said she is prepared to stay at Santa Fe Suites for the long term. Douglass said she hopes to see more similar housing projects in the city to help the people she sees on the streets and to “get a handle on the homeless situation here in town.”
Douglass noted the amenities near the complex, which include a grocery store, restaurants and Walgreens.
Most of all, she said, “you don’t have to pay an enormous rent and end up in the situation you were in to begin with.”
“I thought I would move out of Santa Fe Suites, so my caseworker and I looked around,” she said. “They want income three to five times what their rent is. I don’t know anyone who makes that much money.”