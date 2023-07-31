The city of Santa Fe received what it termed a “clean” opinion in its long-overdue financial audit for fiscal year 2021 but continues to struggle with issues it has been criticized for in previous years’ reports, including problems tracking federal grant spending and a lack of internal controls.
The city announced Monday the audit is now publicly available on the website of the State Auditor’s Office.
An independent auditing firm listed 22 findings, including six “significant deficiencies” and six material weaknesses.
The city’s 2020 audit, filed about 10 months late, reported 21 overall findings, including several repeated from the 2019 audit, which also was filed several months late.
City Finance Director Emily Oster said in a news release Monday the findings identified in the 2021 audit report provide “a roadmap for corrective action,” much of which is already being implemented.
“Some may say we shouldn’t pat ourselves on the back for doing our jobs, but this is a big deal for the city,” Oster said at a Monday evening meeting of the City Council Finance Committee.
The audit, due to the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021, was submitted June 30 after a series of delays.
The city initially contracted CliftonLarsenAllen as its auditor, but the Albuquerque-based firm dropped out in April 2022, citing problems with the city’s financial record-keeping. The city then contracted with Carr, Riggs & Ingram in October 2022 to complete audits for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, at a price of about $270,000 for each, according to previous reports.
It total, the effort to deliver the audit has cost the city at least $4 million.
The city’s 2022 audit, initially expected to be submitted in June, is still outstanding more than six months after its due date. At Monday’s meeting, Oster told councilors on the Finance Committee the department is working “full steam ahead” on the financial report.
The city said in the news release it is working to complete audits for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 by a Dec. 31 deadline. Oster confirmed in an interview, however, the deadline is actually Dec. 15.
Of the 22 findings identified in the 2021 audit, the news release said 11 were repeated from the previous year.
Repeated findings include the city’s failure to produce an accurate schedule of expenditures from federal grants.
The 2021 audit cited a disparity of $711,000 in three versions of the expenditure schedule and said $4.5 million in 2020 spending had not been reported on a required document.
The audit noted a lack of consistency — because of turnover in the city’s grant management positions and the use of multiple outside consultants — was a factor, adding the city’s financial system was not set up to properly identify and segregate grant funding.
“There’s two sides to every coin — this is progress, but they’re still not compliant, and there is a consequential impact on their funding,” State Auditor Joseph Maestas said of the city’s completed audit.
The city blamed an accounting software conversion it conducted several years ago, as well as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of adequate staff in the Finance Department. Those arguments were similar to ones made regarding the 2020 audit.
In September, the city hired a grants manager who has been working to reconcile the data in the accounting system and establish a process for accurately tracking grants, the audit said.
It also found the city lacks an effective internal financial reporting system, which is preventing it from completing timely audits, including a lack of periodic accounting throughout the year. That was another problem flagged in the 2020 audit.
“Without reconciliations occurring throughout the year, stakeholders are not able to obtain an accurate understanding of the financial position of the City prior to the issuance of the audited year-end financial statements,” the 2021 audit said.
Some of the other findings included poor management of outside consultants, problems with the reporting of Community Development Block Grants and a lack of proper controls over the city’s cash balance.
In statements, Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair touted the auditing firm’s “clean” opinion and that 10 of the issues identified in the 2020 audit had been corrected in the 2021 document.
“We know it’s late, but we’ve got the train back on track,” Blair said in a Monday interview.
Things don’t happen overnight, he said, adding it will take time for residents to see the fruits of all the work the Finance Department has been doing.
He and Oster both expressed pride in the department for getting to this point, noting they have been working concurrently on multiple audits.
“I appreciate the frustration of people who live here,” Blair said about the delays.
Oster noted fiscal year 2021 was during the height of the pandemic, when the delays began. Once that happened, it became more and more difficult to get back on track, she said.
“The city doesn’t stop operating, so once you get behind, that snowballs,” she said in an interview.
The Finance Department is implementing new policies that will prevent future delays, she said, including a month-end close process requiring transactions to be recorded in the month in which they happen. The department also is taking steps to address the lack of adequate supporting documents, which was an underlying issue in many of the findings.
One change the department already has implemented is requiring workers to attach supporting documentation to all general ledger journal entries before they are posted, she said at Monday’s committee meeting.
For the 2021 audit, “in many cases, we were looking for paper files,” she said.
In previous years, the city cited a severe staffing shortage in the Finance Department as a big reason for audit delays. There has been some improvement, but Oster said staffing continues to be a challenge because of an overall shortage of financial professionals.
“It’s a reverse musical chairs problem,” she said.
However, she said she’s excited about several recent hires the department has made, including Cheryl James, who joined the staff in September as the new grants manager after the position was vacant for two years. The department also has hired a new chief procurement officer, Travis Dutton-Leyda, who came to the city from the state government, and a new comptroller.
The department also has made six internal promotions in the past two months, Oster said, and is investing in its current team through trainings and opportunities for advancement.
“We’re working with what we have,” she said.
The city’s series of late audits have drawn withering criticism from the State Auditor’s Office in the past.
“I don’t think this audit report reflects the current financial condition of the city,” Maestas said Monday. “What my office is concerned about is we want to make sure their audits are on time.”
If they are not in compliance with laws regarding record keeping, it could affect the city’s ability to access federal funding and other sources of revenue, he said.
According to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s website, the city is at risk of losing state funding for a number of projects, including a total of $2.1 million for the midtown campus redevelopment.
“We don’t believe any of our funds are in that sort of jeopardy,” Blair said.
Some of the city’s state capital outlay funds have been held. Blair said he’s already reached out to Finance and Administration officials to find out how to access some of those funds now that the 2021 audit has been submitted. By the time the New Mexico Legislature convenes for its 2024 session, he said, he expects the city will have submitted both due audits.
Local governments and other entities with overdue audits are required by state statute to submit quarterly reports to the state auditor. In a June progress report, Maestas said the city indicated it plans to submit its 2022 audit in the fall and its 2023 audit by Dec. 15.
Carr, Riggs & Ingram will present the 2021 audit report again at the Audit Committee meeting Thursday and at the next City Council meeting Aug. 9.