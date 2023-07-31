The city of Santa Fe received what it termed a “clean” opinion in its long-overdue financial audit for fiscal year 2021 but continues to struggle with issues it has been criticized for in previous years’ reports, including problems tracking federal grant spending and a lack of internal controls.

The city announced Monday the audit is now publicly available on the website of the State Auditor’s Office.

An independent auditing firm listed 22 findings, including six “significant deficiencies” and six material weaknesses.

Recommended for you