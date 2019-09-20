They came by the hundreds, shouting chants with fists held in the air.
Children, teens and adults gathered outside of the Capitol building at 11:30 a.m. Friday to participate in the Global Climate Strike — what organizers say is the largest international protest against climate change.
A lunchtime crowd estimated somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people participated in Santa Fe, which was one of about 2,500 communities around the globe to be part of the effort.
Unlike previous strikes — the inaugural Youth Climate Strike in March, followed by another large-scale strike in May — this event aimed to get people of all ages on board. For older generations to join the youth-led movement should not only be an option, but an obligation, teen activists said during the strike.
“It’s up to youth to make a change,” said Ellis Sawyer, a sophomore at St. John’s College.
And adults agreed.
“Our time is up, and what the young people are doing all over the world is what we all should be doing,” said Nancy Sutor, a participant who held a sign reading “I’m With the Kids.”
“They’re the ones realizing playing by the rules doesn’t work. We need new rules,” she added.