As COVID-19 cases began emerging in neighboring states Monday, Santa Fe shoppers in search of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and N95 respirators — the face masks deemed effective at protecting against the deadly strain of coronavirus — found empty or near-empty shelves.
Stores have been busy with customers stocking up on such supplies, along with food and other goods, in preparation for a possible pandemic to reach New Mexico.
As of Monday afternoon, the state had no known cases of COVID-19, which had spread to 12 states and caused six deaths in Seattle. The closest known cases were in Phoenix, San Antonio, Texas, and Omaha.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was advising use of an N95 face mask only for people who are showing signs of the respiratory illness, health care workers and caregivers, it was urging everyone to practice rigorous hand-washing and use of sanitizer.
Many Santa Fe residents took the advice to heart. The buying rush started Thursday at Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy for hand sanitizer, manager Glenn Neil said. “We sold out this weekend."
Shipments of items in high demand are still arriving at local stores, though many retailers aren't getting their full orders filled.
“This morning I got one or two SKUs [stock keeping units] of hand sanitizer from the 10 or 12 SKUs I ordered," Neil said. "We have been out of masks for almost a month. The distributor sold out.”
The store also has seen a run on rubbing alcohol.
“The CDC talking about stocking up has pushed the envelope,” Neil said.
Tom Lovett, the owner of Nambe Drugs on Old Santa Fe Trail, said his regular wholesaler ran out of hand sanitizers and masks a couple of weeks ago. “We’re trying to get them from an alternate wholesaler," he said. "If you ask for 36, they might send a few. I’m hoping the supply chain gets a little more consistent.”
Abiquiú resident Nicholas Scott, who was shopping at Nambe Drugs on Monday, said he wasn't yet ready to buy an N95 respirator. But he had the virus on his mind: “I’ve sanitized my hands twice since I’ve been here,” Scott said.
Over the weekend, two customers cleared the store out of much of its supplies. One woman bought all the remaining hand sanitizer, and a man bought all the masks, pharmacy manager Cynthia Orr said.
The store on Monday received a midmorning shipment of about 15 N95 masks and eight bottles of hand sanitizer, but the supply wasn't expected to last long. “This will be gone today,” Orr said.
The Walmart on Cerrillos Road had no hand sanitizer and only a single container of Clorox disinfectant wipes just after noon Monday.
A CVS nearby had no face masks or hand sanitizers.
Target had received a new shipment of disinfectant wipes Monday, but had no hand sanitizer or face masks and was nearly sold out of Dial antibacterial soap.
The Albertsons Market stores on Zia Road and Zafarano Drive had no hand sanitizer and just a few disinfectant wipes. Albertsons offshoot Market Street at the DeVargas Center had no sanitizer or wipes, and none of the three stores had face masks.
